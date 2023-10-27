In the Middle

Saturday, November 11

10:00 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.

Prospective middle school families are invited to join Friends School of Baltimore’s faculty for a fun and interactive morning of STEAM experiments, design projects, and sweet fall treats. Come see how YOU can put your voice to work in our classrooms and beyond! This event is reserved for prospective students currently in Grades 5-7 and their families.

Friends School of Baltimore is a private Quaker school serving students in Pre-K through 12th grade. As Baltimore’s first school, Friends has pioneered innovative teaching and learning since 1784. A Friends education emphasizes the mastery of essential skills required to succeed in the world – skills like critical thinking, communication, collaboration, and leadership. Friends School’s holistic approach to education allows students to explore and excel across a broad range of activities in academics, athletics, and arts. As a Quaker school, Friends is guided by the Quaker testimonies of simplicity, peace, integrity, community, equality, and stewardship, and a core belief that there is that of God in each person. Students are held to a high standard of personal conduct and challenged to model behaviors that build community and promote equality.

