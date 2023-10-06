Hosted on Garrison Forest School’s beautiful 110-acre campus, this dog-friendly event is perfect for all levels of attendees, from serious runners to walkers and families–and your dog can come, too! The morning features a 5K Run/Walk (dogs can participate!) that winds through Garrison’s tree-lined campus, followed by a fun Doggie Dash just for your furry friends. Stop by the Vendor Village to check out local businesses and a dog-friendly family area.
