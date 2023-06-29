A Baltimore City Circuit judge on Wednesday handed residents of historic neighborhoods a temporary victory in their fight to stop BGE’s installation of gas regulators on the outside of their homes.

Judge John S. Nugent granted plaintiffs a 10-day temporary restraining order (TRO) against BGE, ordering the utility company to stop placing external gas pressure regulators on plaintiffs’ homes against their wishes.

The order also enjoins BGE from shutting off customers’ gas service if they decline to consent to an external gas pressure regulator, and they must restore gas services to the homes to which they’ve already shut it off.

The order states that “the Court finds that immediate, substantial, and irreparable harm will result to Plaintiffs and the members of the putative class of individuals similarly situated if this Temporary Restraining Order is not granted in that they will suffer damage to the marble, limestone, and brick facades of their historic homes by the placement of the external regulators or have their gas service terminated.”

The TRO is in effect until Monday, July 10, 2023 at 2 p.m., at which time there will be a full adversary hearing, wherein “the Court will consider the propriety of the issuance of a preliminary injunction” against BGE.

Talon Sachs, BGE’s communications manager, said in an emailed statement, “This important work has been reviewed and approved by the Maryland Public Service Commission, was granted a permit by Baltimore City, and is in accordance with applicable laws, regulations, and BGE standards.” They continued, “BGE continues to believe that this work is in the best interest of our customers’ and communities’ safety. BGE, however, will comply with the Court’s decision and will not continue the installation of external gas regulators unless directed otherwise by the Maryland Public Service Commission.”

Thiru Vignarajah, whom the plaintiffs retained as counsel pro bono and spokesperson for the eight community associations impacted by this work, said in an email, “Because this suit was filed as a class action, it protects all homeowners in Baltimore who are in this situation.”

He added, “It is my understanding that BGE is working right now to restore gas service to residents on Warren Avenue, for which we are grateful.”

Last week, some residents were arrested after blocking BGE contractors from shutting off gas service to homes on Warren Avenue, where owners had refused to allow the installation of exterior gas regulators.

The Emergency Motion for Temporary Restraining Order and Preliminary Injunction and Request for Hearing is available to read by clicking this link, and the Memorandum in Support of Motion for Temporary Restraining Order is available to read by clicking this link.

