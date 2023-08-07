Kelly Rowland, Nile Rodgers & Chic, and Angelo Moore of Fishbone with Dr. Madd Vibe will be the headliners for Baltimore’s Artscape festival when it returns for the first time since 2019 on Sept. 22 to 24.

With 45 days left to go, the Baltimore Office of Promotion & the Arts (BOPA) has received more than 1,000 applications from artists, vendors and organizations eager to be part of the three-day event, which will take place in Mount Vernon, Bolton Hill and, new this year, the Station North Arts and Entertainment District.

“Artscape is back!” Mayor Brandon Scott proclaimed during an announcement about the headliners and scope of activities at City Hall on Monday.

The free arts festival, which has drawn upwards of 350,000 people over a three-day weekend in the past, wasn’t held during the COVID-19 pandemic but Scott wanted it and other festivals back as a sign that Baltimore had made it through the public health crisis.

“This is Artscape’s comeback year and there is no better place to be on that weekend,” he said.

As part of its expanded footprint, Artscape 2023 will feature four outdoor performing stages, including a newly-added “North of North” stage, located at North Avenue and West 20th Street. These stages will showcase local, regional and national musical acts plus other performances.

Nile Rodgers & Chic will be among the headliners for Baltimore’s 2023 Artscape festival. Photo courtesy of Nile Rodgers’s team.

Grammy Award-winning singer Kelly Rowland will be the festival’s headliner on Friday evening. Angelo Moore of Fishbone, performing with his band Dr. Madd Vibe, will be Saturday night’s main act. On Saturday afternoon, the lead performer will be multiple Grammy-winning composer, producer, arranger, and guitarist Nile Rodgers & Chic. The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra will headline Sunday.

“Artscape is one of Baltimore’s most iconic events, and its return this year is a marker of how our city is bouncing back after the pandemic,” Scott said. “Baltimore is a town full to the brim with incredible artists and a rich history supporting our arts community. There is simply no better way to showcase their talent and their importance to our city than through Artscape.”

“We are absolutely thrilled to bring Artscape back to Baltimore,” said interim BOPA CEO Todd Yuhanick, who was brought in to make Artscape a success after former CEO Donna Drew Sawyer resigned in January. “The level of effort and dedication from our team and partners behind the scenes has been extraordinary, and we continue to work tirelessly to curate an exceptional lineup of artists and programming for this comeback year. We look forward to showcasing how the power of the arts can bring people together.”

Fishbone frontman Angelo Moore performs in 2012 in Frisco, Colorado. Moore will perform with his band Dr. Madd Vibe at Baltimore’s 2023 Artscape festival. Photo by Steve Harbula/Flickr Creative Commons.

“Public art has an incredible ability to bring people together and promote social change,” said Tonya R. Miller Hall, senior advisor of Arts & Culture for the Mayor’s Office. “There’s something about seeing beautiful works of art that sparks conversation and helps people connect. That’s why I’m excited about this year’s Artscape in Baltimore. It has the potential to make a lasting impact on the community, encouraging civic engagement and helping bring people together in a really powerful way.”

Artscape will have several new elements for 2023, including:

Project Artscape : A runway experience that will shine a spotlight on local emerging and professional designers, bringing their fashions to center stage.

: A runway experience that will shine a spotlight on local emerging and professional designers, bringing their fashions to center stage. Public Art Projects : An outdoor gallery featuring the work of Erin Douglas and Derrick Adams and mural installations by Jaz Erenberg.

: An outdoor gallery featuring the work of Erin Douglas and Derrick Adams and mural installations by Jaz Erenberg. B 23: An indoor exhibition featuring the work of “the best artists based in Baltimore City and the surrounding region.”

Returning programming will include:

The Artists’ Market : A juried exhibition featuring more than 100 artists presenting original, professional-quality work.

: A juried exhibition featuring more than 100 artists presenting original, professional-quality work. The Emerging Artist Program : An outdoor show featuring work by Baltimore-based artists in their first show.

: An outdoor show featuring work by Baltimore-based artists in their first show. Sondheim Semifinalists Exhibition: A group exhibit showcasing the work of 11 semifinalists for the prestigious Janet & Walter Sondheim Art Prize, on view in the Meyerhoff Gallery at the Maryland Institute College of Art.

A group exhibit showcasing the work of 11 semifinalists for the prestigious Janet & Walter Sondheim Art Prize, on view in the Meyerhoff Gallery at the Maryland Institute College of Art. The Maryland Film Festival Shorts Festival : The shorts festival will return to the Parkway Theatre, which has been closed for 2023 but will reopen temporarily for the weekend.

: The shorts festival will return to the Parkway Theatre, which has been closed for 2023 but will reopen temporarily for the weekend. Artscape After Hours: Starting at 9 p.m. after the official Artscape programming ends, the afterhours event lets festivalgoers keep dancing to the beats of various DJs and laugh out loud to comedic performances hosted by Baltimore Improv Group at LOL Artscape.

In addition to the artistic showcase, Artscape 2023 will be a family-friendly experience. On Saturday, September 23, festivalgoers can enjoy:

Kidscape: A dedicated children’s area, featuring family-friendly organizations, entertainers, craft ideas, hands-on activities, workshops, demonstrations, and creative dance and music performances.

A dedicated children’s area, featuring family-friendly organizations, entertainers, craft ideas, hands-on activities, workshops, demonstrations, and creative dance and music performances. Teenscape: Programming tailored for Baltimore City youth from makers, speakers, bands, musicians, and organizations passionate about the arts.

For culinary enthusiasts, food and beverage vendors will be on hand, and at least 95 percent of them will be from Maryland. A beer garden will be set up in the Y NOT lot at the northwest corner of North Avenue and Charles Street.

Presenting sponsors for Artscape 2023 are the City of Baltimore; the Whiting-Turner Contracting Company, and the Maryland State Arts Council (MSAC). Artscape 2023 is supported by AARP; Kaiser Permanente; ATAPCO; PNC Bank; CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield; Aetna Better Health of Maryland; the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT); NRG, and the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration (MVA). WJZ-TV CBS Baltimore is the media sponsor. Profiles is assisting BOPA with public relations.

BOPA, which produces Artscape for the city, is creating an “interactive online map” that will be available on its website, Artscape.org, starting September 1. The interactive map will also include details on the scheduled acts for each stage and performance space. Information will also be available on social media, @promoandarts.

