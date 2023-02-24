

Kennedy Krieger Institute will open its third location of the International Center for Spinal Cord Injury in White Marsh.

The organization currently has a location in Baltimore City, as well as one in Howard County which serves patients in the Washington, D.C. area. The White Marsh location will open in July, aiming to service clients in northern Maryland. It will be located at 425 Williams Court, Suite 114.

The new 13,365-square-foot center will offer medical and rehabilitative treatments with innovative high-tech equipment and robotic technology for those with spinal cord injuries and disorders, just as the other two locations. But White Marsh will be the only site with medical suites and exam rooms catering to research.

“Like our other two ICSCI locations, the flagship center in Baltimore and the Maple Lawn center in Howard County, the White Marsh location will continue the tradition of delivering lifelong comprehensive medical and rehabilitative care to individuals with paralysis related to spinal cord dysfunction, utilizing trailblazing techniques and technologies,” said Cristina Sadowsky, MD, ICSCI’s clinical director. “The team is proud of what it has achieved and looks forward to expanding access to care to all those in need.”

Funding was provided by the Robert I. Schattner Foundation, Inc., a non-profit that supports organizations that work nationwide to provide a variety of health services.

Sidney Bresler, president and CEO of the foundation, said ICSCI’s work is consistent with Dr. Schattner’s philosophy and the impact he hoped to make.

“Dr. Schattner was a problem-solver,” Bresler said. “Where he saw a need, he worked to develop a solution that would positively impact people.”

The new center will sit next to a Marriott hotel, which will help the facility serve out-of-town patients and their families.

This summer, a 30-person team of doctors, health care practitioners, physical therapists, and occupational therapists will move into the facility.

For additional information about the new center, visit www.KennedyKrieger.org/ICSCIWhiteMarsh.

