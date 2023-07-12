After 45 years of performing, Maryland band KIX will step on the stage for one final time on Sept. 17 in front of a packed crowd at Merriweather Post Pavilion.

KIX announced the concert, titled “KIX, WALKIN’ AWAY, THE FINAL SHOW,” on May 7 at the M3 Festival at Merriweather, where they’ve played for the last 15 years.

“After much thought we have decided to call it a career,” lead singer Steve Whiteman said in a press release. “It was obviously not an easy decision to make, but the right one at this time in our lives for our families and the band.”

Formed in Hagerstown in the late 1970s, KIX became well-known after the 1985 release of the band’s third album, “Midnite Dynamite.” The group’s final studio album was the 2014 release “Rock Your Face Off.”

“I just want everyone to end up on their feet and celebrate all the good times we’ve had over the years,” Whiteman said. “It’s a party and you are all invited!”

Brad Canfield, Merriweather’s Vice President of Operations, said the show will be “a big, 80s-style rock show” with different special guests.

“They’re saving their biggest and best show for last,” Canfield said.

Canfield said KIX has been very involved in the planning process for the show, which is not typical for most other performances. While most other performers come to Merriweather as part of a tour in which they are replicating a similar show each night, Canfield said that they are “creating locally” for their final performance.

For KIX’s last show, Canfield said commemorative merchandise will be sold, and he urged fans to buy tickets before it’s too late.

“It is selling very well, and if fans are interested in getting tickets, they better hurry up and do it before it’s sold out,” Canfield said.

The only tickets left are on the lawn. All other sections have sold out.

