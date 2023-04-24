Last week, we shared news about an upcoming exhibit about Muppets creator Jim Henson, a call for vendors and exhibitors for this year’s Artscape — and arts advocates’ questions about its organizers, and the announcement of VidCon Baltimore this fall.

Read the recaps and revisit the stories here:

Most-Read Stories:

A memorial statue of Jim Henson, with Kermit the Frog, at the University of Maryland, College Park. Photo by Mark Zimmerman/Wikimedia Commons.

“The Muppets Take Maryland: Jim Henson exhibit coming to Maryland Center for History and Culture”: Next month, the Maryland Center for History and Culture will host a traveling exhibit about Jim Henson, whose puppetry can be seen in programs like “The Muppets,” “Sesame Street,” “Fraggle Rock,” “The Dark Crystal,” and “Labyrinth,” among others.

“Call goes out for Artscape 2023 vendors and exhibitors; festival is now back to three-day event”: Artscape is a little more than five months away, and the Baltimore Office of Promotion & the Arts has put out a call for vendors and exhibitors. The festival is returning this year for the first time since 2019.

Photo by NCinDC, via Flickr

“‘A milestone’: Baltimore City amends the ground lease for Harborplace, paving the way for its redevelopment”: Baltimore’s Board of Estimates amended a ground lease between Harborplace’s developer and the city of Baltimore. Developer P. David Bramble has planned a two-step strategy for redeveloping the Harborplace pavilions.

VidCon announced its first list of Featured Creators for its Baltimore event, including the Merrell Twins, Molly Burke, Aimsey, Ranboo, Queen Khamyra, SeanDoesMagic, and local Baltimore creators CircleToonsHD, ContraPoints, and Rich Black Guy. Image courtesy of VidCon.

“VidCon is coming to Baltimore, marking their first-ever East Coast convention”: Vidcon, the annual convention for fans and creators on YouTube and other video platforms, announced they will hold an event in Baltimore this fall — their first-ever convention on the East Coast. Organizers have already revealed a handful of featured creators, with more set to be announced in the coming months.

Photo courtesy of Oldfields School/Instagram.

“Oldfields School in Sparks to close at end of academic year”: Oldfields School in Sparks Glencoe will close at the end of the 2022-2023 academic year. They also announced a potential collaboration with Garrison Forest School, to allow Oldfields students to transition to Garrison Forest.

Editor’s Picks:

A Russian T-90 tank that Ukrainian officials sent to Maryland’s Aberdeen Proving Ground as a “thank you” gift to the United States. Photo courtesy of Igor Novikov/Twitter.

“Ukraine sends captured Russian tank to Maryland’s Aberdeen Proving Ground as ‘thank you gift’ to United States”: Ukrainian officials sent a “tank you” — er, “thank you” gift to the United States: a captured Russian T-90 tank, which was sent to Maryland’s Aberdeen Proving Ground.

The Columbia Association has worked to manage the Canada goose population at Lake Kittamaqundi and elsewhere. Photo by Matthew Liptak.

“Going to the dogs: How to control Canada geese on lakes in Columbia”: Led by handlers from Maryland Geese Control, working dogs are patrolling Columbia’s waters and helping make the community’s lakes less attractive to congregating flocks of Canada geese.

(Center) Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and Donna Drew Sawyer, then-CEO of the Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts, stand with supporters of Artscape. Tonya Miller Hall (pictured fifth from the right), one of Sawyer’s former lieutenants at BOPA, was later named to fill a new role in City Hall, Senior Advisor for Arts & Cultural Affairs. Photo by Ed Gunts.

“Arts advocates question whether BOPA should continue to serve as the city’s official arts council”: Should the Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts continue to serve as the city’s official arts council? That’s the question raised by local arts advocates, who wonder whether the quasi-public agency is equipped to handle the responsibility for stewardship and conservation of the city’s valuable collection of historic and contemporary art, as well as organizing festivals and other events.

A rendering of the planned apartment project. Image via Quinn Evans Architects/courtesy of CHAP.

“Work begins on $30 million Park Avenue apartment project that will include the partial shell of the former Martick’s Restaurant Francaise”: Sitework is underway for a $30 million, 94-unit apartment building in the 400 block of Park Avenue.

Works by Sondheim Art Prize finalists Abigail Lucien, Nekisha Durrett, and Kyrae Dawaun. Images courtesy of the Baltimore Office of Promotion & the Arts.

“The 2023 Sondheim Art Prize finalists are…”: The Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts announced on Thursday that the three finalists for the 18th annual Janet & Walter Sondheim Art Prize.

Guinness Open Gate Brewery, in partnership with Preakness 148, will debut a limited-edition “Preakness Ale” beer May 11. Image courtesy of Guinness Open Gate Brewery.

“Guinness to celebrate Preakness 148 with limited-edition ale”: Guinness is raising a pint to Preakness 148 with a limited-edition collaboration ale that will debut next month.

“Love in Wartime: Q&A with Christine Grillo, author of ‘Hestia Strikes a Match’”: In Christine Grillo’s new novel, “Hestia Strikes a Match,” main character Hestia Harris is trying to navigate dating, friendship, family, and career as a new widow in her early 40s amid the second Civil War. Grillo talked with Baltimore Fishbowl about her process of writing humor in a sad world, her dream cast for a Netflix adaptation of her book, and more.

