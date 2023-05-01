Last week, we shared news about a bunch of bars and restaurants coming to Hampden, plans for Harborplace, and the possible expansion of the Towson Loop circulator buses to other parts of Baltimore County.

Read the recaps and revisit the stories here:

Most-Read Stories:

(Left to right) A crabcake sandwich from Capt’n Crabby; oysters from The Urban Oyster; and a chicken kabob wrap from Kandahar Kitchen.

“10 new and upcoming Hampden bars and restaurants”: Hampden is already home to several great bars and eateries; now, it’s getting at least 10 more. From crab cakes to oysters to Afghani food and more, the neighborhood’s culinary offerings are in full bloom.

Photo by NCinDC, via Flickr

“Developer of Harborplace aims to have additional tenants and ‘major events’ at the Inner Harbor in 2023; the Baltimore by Baltimore festival series will return for a second year”: When it comes to the future of Harborplace, developer P. David Bramble says nothing is off the table. Bramble and his team will host public forums to get community input on the project. But in the meantime, Baltimore residents can expect more tenants and “major events” at the Inner Harbor this year. The Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore will also bring back their Baltimore by Baltimore festival series.

The Charles St. Promenade, October 2020. Photo by Ed Gunts.

“Charles Street Promenade returns June 3”: A stretch of Charles Street will be closed to cars June 3, allowing people to walk the street without worrying about traffic. This will be the fifth Charles Street Promenade since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some residents have called for it to become a more regular event.

Notre Dame of Maryland University nursing students stand under one of the university’s signs. Photo courtesy of Notre Dame of Maryland University.

“Maryland universities collaborate to alleviate nursing shortage”: Notre Dame of Maryland University and Mount St. Mary’s University have teamed up to address the state and nation’s nursing shortage. As part of the two schools’ partnership, students at the Mount will be able to enroll in NDMU’s fast-track Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.

Authors Nikki Giovanni and Chasten Buttigieg will headline the seventh annual Books in Bloom Festival in Downtown Columbia on May 13.

“Nikki Giovanni, Chasten Buttigieg to headline Columbia’s Books in Bloom Festival on May 13”: Poet and activist Nikki Giovanni and teacher and LGBTQIA+ advocate Chasten Buttigieg will headline the seventh annual Books in Bloom festival in downtown Columbia on May 13. The event will also feature Baltimore Fishbowl columnist Rafael Alvarez, Washington Blade editor Kevin Naff, “Cemetery Boys” author Aiden Thomas, and a plethora of other writers.

Editor’s Picks:

(Left to right) Baltimore County Deputy Director of Transportation Anthony Russell and Marchel Simmons, general manager for the Towson Loop, stand in front of a Towson Loop bus.

“Officials eye expansion of Towson Loop free circulator bus to other parts of Baltimore County”: Although the Towson Loop has not yet met its annual ridership goal, Baltimore County officials say the number of people riding the free circulator buses is growing. Officials are now exploring the possibility of expanding the bus service to other parts of the county.

A gas regulator on the exterior of a home in Fells Point. Photo courtesy of Kate Simms.

“Baltimore residents object to BGE’s installation of gas regulators on home exteriors”: Residents in Fells Point, Washington Hill, Butcher’s Hill, Locust Point, Federal Hill are pushing back against BGE’s installation of gas regulators on the exterior of their homes. BGE says the exterior regulators are safer than interior ones because they reduce the risk of gas intrusion in the home. But residents have concerns of their own, including the potential for vandalism or being struck by vehicles, as well as accessibility and aesthetic issues.

In the U. S., the paperback version of John Waters’ novel “Liarmouth: A Feel-Bad Romance” will come out May 2.

“For his next movie role, John Waters would like to play a talking penis”: Baltimore writer and filmmaker John Waters said it’s too early to talk about who might be cast in the lead roles of the film adaptation of his “Liarmouth” novel. But Waters did have an idea for a role for himself in the movie: a character’s free-spoken phallus.

The Topside restaurant at Hotel Revival in Baltimore’s Mount Vernon neighborhood. Photo courtesy of Hotel Revival.

“Austin-based New Waterloo to take over Baltimore’s Hotel Revival starting May 4”: Hotel Revival in Mount Vernon will get new management this week, as Austin-based New Waterloo will take over the Baltimore hotel.

Allison Colden, the new Maryland Executive Director for the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, stands in front of a “Save the Bay” sign. Photo by Caroline Phillips/CBF.

“Chesapeake Bay Foundation names fisheries scientist Allison Colden to be its next Maryland executive director”: Allison Colden has worked as the Maryland Fisheries Scientist for the Chesapeake Bay Foundation for the past six years. Now, she is taking on a new role as the foundation’s Maryland executive director.

