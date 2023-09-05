Last week, we shared news about a flash mob dance performance planned for Artscape (and how you can participate!); John Waters talking about the film “Reckless Eyeballs” that he filmed with inmates at the Patuxent correctional facility; and Benjamin, the mouser at the Waverly Ace Hardware store, retiring after 14 years of work.

Cheryl Goodman, center, dances at Artscape 2017. Photo by Michael Bruce.

“Dance Baltimore accepting dancers for Artscape flash mob performance”: Dance Baltimore is inviting anyone age 8 and older to take a free class to learn a flash mob routine to be performed at Artscape 2023.

No one in Baltimore County government will discuss the master planning process for Oregon Ridge. Credit: Oregon Ridge Nature Center

“A master plan for Oregon Ridge. But silence from officials on implementation.”: There is a master planning process underway for Oregon Ridge, but no one in Baltimore County will talk about it.

Baltimore officials plan to sell the 20-story office tower at 7 E. Redwood St., with possibility of the building being coverted into apartments. Photo by Ed Gunts.

“Baltimore officials consider selling city-owned office tower at 7 E. Redwood St., most likely for conversion to apartments”: The Baltimore Development Corporation is exploring plans to sell the 20-story office tower at 7 E. Redwood St., and officials say it’s a prime candidate for conversion to apartments.

Actress Aubrey Plaza and Baltimore filmmaker John Waters onstage at the Sydney Goldstein Theater in San Francisco. Photo by Ed Gunts.

“Writer and director John Waters opens up about his never-shown-in-public prison film, ‘Reckless Eyeballs'”: During an hour-long conversation with actress Aubrey Plaza, Baltimore filmmaker John Waters discussed “Reckless Eyeballs,” a never-shown-in-public movie that he filmed with inmates at the Patuxent correctional facility in Jessup, Maryland.

The former Embassy Suites hotel, located at 222 Saint Paul Place. Photo by Ed Gunts.

“Former Embassy Suites hotel heads to auction block while the Centerpoint Apartments development is bought back by its lender for $48.4M”: The former Embassy Suites Inner Harbor Hotel at 222 St. Paul Place is the latest downtown high rise to go on the auction block.

Benjamin, the Waverly Ace Hardware cat, is retiring after 14 years at the store. Photo from his Facebook page.

“Benjamin, the Waverly Ace Hardware cat, heads for retirement”: The Waverly Ace Hardware store held a retirement party for their “store mouser” Benjamin, who’s retireing after 14 years to live with one of his human co-workers.

Properties at 101 W. Lexington Street; and 220, 222, 224 and 226 W. Fayette Street, that are targeted for demolition. Photo by Ed Gunts.

“Recent demolition requests for historic buildings on the west side of downtown are a sign that the easiest-to-rehab projects have been taken, planners say”: Why is Baltimore getting requests to demolish so many historic buildings on the west side of downtown? Planners say many of the easier-to-rehab projects are already taken.

Solar panels atop a self-storage facility Credit: handout photo

“Marylanders will soon be able to buy solar power from rooftop panels on self-storage facilities”: A new way to purchase green power is coming to Maryland, thanks to a partnership that will result in the installation of solar panels on the rooftops of self-storage facilities in Maryland and two other states.

Pictured: Gabbo Franks on keyboard (left), Etai Fuchs on guitar (center), Thomas Cummings on drums (back), and Nolan Hill on bass (right), as members of the Maryland band Moon by Moon. Photo by Ryan Aleck Hill.

“Moon by Moon, a portrait of a young Maryland band”: Moon By Moon, an up-and-coming indie band from Baltimore, show the trials and the triumphs of being a local musician during a recent DC show.

Jonathon Heyward begins his tenure as BSO’s music director in September. Photo courtesy of BSO.

“Baltimore Symphony Orchestra to kick off Jonathon Heyward’s tenure as music director with 3-day gala”: The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra will welcome its new music director, Jonathon Heyward, with a three-day season opening gala celebration.

