From a push for pay raises for Baltimore City sanitation workers, to the arrest of a Cockeysville man accused of shooting two police officers, revisit some of the most-read Baltimore Fishbowl stories of last week — plus some editor’s picks that caught our attention.

Most-Read Stories:

“Hot House: Federal Hill home provides picturesque Inner Harbor view“: This early 19th-century home is located at the corner of Hamburg Street and the part of Federal Hill Park which runs along Covington Street. With a beautiful view of the Inner Harbor and ample windows that fill the home with light, this Hot House is an absolute gem. Police are searching for 24-year –old David Emory Linthicum (pictured here). He is “armed and dangerous,” police say.

“Suspect who allegedly shot two officers is in custody, Harford County Sherriff’s Office says”: A three-day manhunt for a Cockeysville man who is accused of shooting two police officers ended Friday. Amid the search for the 24-year-old suspect, David Emory Linthicum, area schools were closed.

Former Gilman School social studies teacher Christopher Bendann has been arrested and charged with rape and sexual abuse of a minor, according to court records. Photo via LinkedIn.

“Former Gilman School teacher charged with rape, sexual abuse of minor“: 38-year-old Christopher Bendann, a former middle school social studies teacher at the Gilman School, was arrested and charged with rape and sexual abuse of a minor. The allegations against Bendann span from Jan. 1, 2016 to Jan. 1, 2019. Recycling and trash bins line a Baltimore alleyway. Photo courtesy of Department of Public Works.

“Baltimore City Councilmembers call for pay raises for sanitation workers”: During the pandemic, Baltimore reduced its weekly recycling pickup to an bi-weekly schedule (alternating based on north and south neighborhoods). Now, two Baltimore City Councilmembers are calling to increase sanitation workers’ pay, which they hope will make it possible for Baltimore to return to a weekly recycling schedule. Baltimore artist Erin Fostel at work. Her pieces are garnering national acclaim. Credit: Jennifer Bishop

“After a lifetime of practice, a Baltimore artist’s work reaches heights of ‘maturity and sensitivity’”: Baltimore artist Erin Fostel’s work is reaching new heights, including drawings currently on display at the Utah Museum of Contemporary Art. Her work has “reached a level of maturity and sensitivity,” said Leslie Cozzi, curator at the Baltimore Museum of Art, where one of Fostel’s drawings is part of the museum’s permanent collection.

Editor’s Picks:

A rendering shows an east-west bridge that will connect Baltimore Peninsula/Port Covington to Westport under plans for the Middle Branch of the Patapsco River. Image credit: James Corner Field Operations.

“Baltimore’s Planning Commission approves ‘Reimagine Middle Branch Plan’“: A master plan to improve 11 miles of shoreline along the Middle Branch of the Patapsco River in south Baltimore is moving forward after a unanimous vote from Baltimore’s Planning Commission. The plan includes a new boathouse, an east-west pedestrian bridge, trails, community spaces, and more as part of an effort to better connect 19 communities to one another and to Baltimore’s shoreline. Dennis Mattey, who began working at the Columbia Association in 1974, will serve as the organization’s interim president. Credit: Columbia Association handout

“Interim president named for Columbia Association“: The Columbia Association’s board of directors named Dennis Mattey to be its interim president while they search for a new permanent head. Mattey’s appointment came nearly a month after the Columbia Association’s former president and CEO Lakey Boyd announced she would be resigning amid the board of directors’ demands and after months-long efforts to oust her. As part of a fundraiser auction for the Provincetown Film Society, John Waters is donating a dinner party for 10 that he’s hosting at the Provincetown water treatment plant. Collage courtesy of Provincetown Film Society. John Waters photo by Greg Gorman.

“John Waters puts himself up for auction, again; gets a publication date for the paperback version of his latest book; and more.”: Baltimore’s John Waters has a lot of updates, including auctioning off a dinner party with himself at the Provincetown water treatment plant; a publication date for the paperback version of his “Liarmouth” book; an appearance on CBS where he promoted the Baltimore Museum of Art; the announcement of a show in Ocean City; an appearance in the “Boomslang 3: Your Future” short film; and more. Congregants of Harris Creek Community Church in East Baltimore pose for a photo. The church is one of the local Baltimore groups that has received donations through the Amazon Smile program. Photo courtesy of Harris Creek Community Church.

“End of Amazon Smile program leaves some Baltimore groups frowning”: Amazon Smile, the charitable platform that paid out a half-of-one-percent donation on top of shoppers’ Amazon purchases to the charity of their choice, will be ceasing operation on Feb. 20. Baltimore groups who have benefited from the platform had mixed reactions to its ending. Dreamers & Make-Believers, a hybrid comic book store and café, has opened a permanent location in Highlandtown after years of pop-ups. Photo by Ed Schrader.

“Dreamers & Make-Believers comic book store opens in Highlandtown”: A new hybrid comic book store and café called Dreamers & Make-Believers has opened in Highlandtown. The store features a mix of familiar heroes and newer characters, including works by queer creators and showcasing queer characters. A piece that was stolen from a statue of Harriet Tubman, on display at the Bannker-Douglass Museum in Annapolis, has been returned, museum officials announced Wednesday. The statue is on loan to the Annapolis museum from the Goya Contemporary Gallery in Baltimore. Image Photo Credit: Ken Ek, Courtesy Goya Contemporary Gallery.

“Stolen staff from defaced Tubman statue returned to Banneker-Douglass Museum”: A piece of a Harriet Tubman statue on display at the Banneker-Douglass Museum has been returned after it was stolen in December.

