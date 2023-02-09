The search for a man accused of shooting a Baltimore County police officer this week has closed six county public schools and a local Catholic school Thursday.

Police are searching for David Emory Linthicum, 24. Police said they were called to Linthicum’s Cockeysville home on Wednesday after a 911 call about a “person in crisis.” Police said Linthicum shot one of the officers who arrived at his home before escaping. Authorities believe he is armed and advise anyone who spots Linthicum to not approach him and to call 911.

On Wednesday, police searched for Linthicum in wooded areas near his home.

The officer, who was not identified, was taken to a hospital. He was released Wednesday and is in “good spirits.”

“BCPS will continue to work closely with Baltimore County Police with the safety and security of our students and staff as our first and most important priority,” Baltimore County Public Schools spokesman Charles Herndon said in a statement. “Decisions about school status will be made in consultation with and at the advice of law enforcement, and they will be communicated promptly to our school communities and the public.”

The closures also affect all after-school programming, Herndon said.

The public schools are:

Dulaney High School

Cockeysville Middle School

Warren Elementary School

Mays Chapel Elementary School

Pot Spring Elementary School

Padonia Elementary School

The Archdiocese of Baltimore also closed the St. Joseph School on Thursday.

The police have said the school system has yet to make a decision about whether the schools will remain closed Friday.

The Baltimore County Department of Recreation announced Thursday afternoon that the following offices and sites are closed, and that programs and activities at those locations are canceled:

Recreation and parks Headquarters Building

Carroll Manor Elementary School

Cockeysville Middle School

Dulaney High School

Hereford High School

Jacksonville Elementary School

Lutherville Lab

Mays Chapel Elementary School

Padonia International Elementary School/Cockeysville RAC

Pot Spring Elementary School

Ridgely Middle School

Sparks Elementary School

Timonium Elementary School

Warren Elementary School

