Last week, we shared news about Sinclair chairman David Smith’s purchase of The Baltimore Sun; an audio recording of racist and antisemitic comments allegedly made by Pikesville High School’s principal; and a popular Pittsburgh-based sandwich chain’s plans to open a location in the Baltimore area.

Read the recaps and revisit the stories here:

Most-Read Stories

A property at One East Pratt Street is going up for auction. Photo courtesy of Atlantic Auctions.

“10-story office building near Harborplace goes up for auction”: A 10-story office building at Pratt and Light streets is the latest downtown office building to hit the auction block.

A man eats a sandwich from Primanti Brothers Restaurant and Bar. The Pittsburgh-based sandwich chain will open a new location this spring in Linthicum Heights, Maryland. Photo courtesy of Primanti Bros.

“Pittsburgh sandwich chain Primanti Bros. to open first Baltimore-area restaurant this spring”: Pittsburgh-based sandwich business Primanti Brothers Restaurant and Bar will open its first location in the Baltimore region this spring.

Pikesville High School. Screenshot via Google Maps.

“BCPS investigates audio recording allegedly of Pikesville HS principal making racist and antisemitic remarks”: Baltimore County Public Schools is investigating an audio recording of racist and antisemitic remarks allegedly made by Pikesville High School’s principal.

A rendering depicts the planned transformation of the Pikesville Armory. Rendering courtesy of Seawall.

“Jan. 22 groundbreaking ceremony to mark start of Pikesville Armory’s $100M transformation to hub for recreation, sports, arts, veterans’ activities, more”: The Pikesville Armory Foundation, new owners of the 14-acre Pikesville Armory, will break ground this month to kick off a $100 million transformation of the historic military site to a regional hub for recreation, sports, the arts, veterans’ activities and more.

Photo from Sanya Kamidi’s X (formerly Twitter) account.

“Baltimore Sun’s purchase by Sinclair chairman makes waves; Readers weigh in.”: News that Sinclair Inc.’s executive chairman David D. Smith has acquired The Baltimore Sun sent shock waves through the local and national journalism community, and the Sun’s subscribers had a lot to say about the transaction.

Editor’s Picks:

A rendering depicts a low sensory area planned as part of the Port Discovery Children’s Museum’s expansion and renovation. Rendering courtesy of Port Discovery Children’s Museum.

“Port Discovery unveils $17.5M expansion plan, including new exhibits and play learning institute for early childhood professionals”: Port Discovery Children’s Museum on Thursday announced a five-year, $17.5 million plan to transform its exhibits, as well as the launch of a new institute to help early childhood educators and care providers strengthen their play skills.

Gloria Alvarez putting someone on notice Credit: Jim Burger

“Gloria Jones Alvarez: The strength of convictions and the mirth of malapropisms”: After the death of his mother, Glo, columnist Rafael Alvarez thinks of everything she accomplished in her 89 years.

Michael Palmisano plays Pink Floyd’s “Great Gig in the Sky” on guitar. Screenshot from Michael Palmisano’s Youtube channel.

“A Maryland guitar teacher with 200,000 students? Meet Guitargate’s Michael Palmisano.”: The onset of iTunes and YouTube in the early 2000s blew up Michael Palmisano’s vision for his life in the music industry. Now, as an online guitar teacher from Maryland who has taught more than 200,000 students, he is grateful for the space he has carved for himself, his students, and his family.

A rendering depicts a 32-story, 276-unit apartment building proposed for Little Italy, just north of the 24-story, 400-unit Avalon apartment building. Credit: Little Italy Neighborhood Association.

“Baltimore’s Planning Commission to consider lifting height limit on Little Italy parcel to allow high-rise apartment building”: One month after Baltimore’s Planning Commission approved legislation paving the way for construction of two high-rise buildings on the Inner Harbor shoreline, the panel will consider a request to lift the height limit on a parcel in Little Italy.

Lobbyist Bruce Bereano has continued to work at the top of the lobbying profession in Annapolis Credit: Associated Press

“Howard County Executive Ball hires polarizing lobbyist for help in Annapolis”: For the first time since taking office, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball is turning to an independent contractor to help secure state funding for county projects and has selected omnipresent Annapolis lobbyist Bruce Bereano for the task.

Like this: Like Loading...