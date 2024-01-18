Port Discovery Children’s Museum on Thursday announced a five-year, $17.5 million plan to transform its exhibits, as well as the launch of a new institute to help early childhood educators and care providers strengthen their play skills.

The initiatives kick of Port Discovery’s 25th anniversary, as the museum plans for its “next chapter of redefining the landscape of interactive learning and play.”

The plan involves , including a “multi-story ‘sky garden’ climber” that will serve as the centerpiece of the museum’s atrium. Other planned additions include a local food market, a teaching kitchen, and a space-themed STEAM exhibit with a rover-building station.

A rendering depicts a multi-story “sky garden” where children will be able to climb and play in the atrium of the Port Discovery Children’s Museum. Rendering courtesy of Port Discovery Children’s Museum.

“The master plan is not just an expansion; it’s a reimagining of how we engage young minds,” said Port Discovery Board Chairman and former State Senator and Baltimore County Executive Dennis Rasmussen, in a statement. “It’s about creating spaces that foster curiosity, collaboration, and real-world learning.”

Port Discovery also announced the launch of its At Play Early Learning Institute, which will provide training, workshops, service hours, university research partnerships, seminars, and lectures on the science of play for early education professionals and students pursuing early childhood degrees and certificates.

To start, the institute will gather leaders from early childhood and higher education for focus groups that will inform internships, practicum, training and other offerings.

A rendering depicts a space-themed STEAM exhibit, including a rover-building station, planned for the Port Discovery Children’s Museum. Rendering courtesy of Port Discovery Children’s Museum.

“The At Play Early Learning Institute positions Port Discovery as a vital community resource, strengthening our partnerships with higher learning institutions while supporting daycare providers and those who provide homeschool experiences offering an enriching environment that complements their efforts in early childhood development,” Rasmussen said.

Port Discovery also welcomed the inaugural members of its Discovery Crew, which comprises children aged 5 to 11 who will share insights on the museum’s exhibits and participate in events and outreach.

“Our mission is to provide unique opportunities and high-quality experiences that make play accessible, educational, and fun for all, and what better way to achieve this than by listening to the kids themselves!” said Port Discovery President and CEO Carter Arnot Polakoff in a statement. “We are dedicated to uplifting both young children and the adults in their lives, significantly contributing to family and community wellbeing. By valuing the voices of children in our decision-making, we ensure our museum remains a dynamic, inclusive, and engaging space for all families.”

The museum will celebrate its 25th anniversary throughout 2024, with upcoming events including the Play it Forward fundraising gala on April 12, and a free Community Birthday Bash on June 2.

“Children’s museums play a unique role in character development through intentional and meaningful programming and exhibits and safe, supportive environments,” said Arthur Affleck, Executive Director of the Association of Children’s Museums, in a recorded message. “Port Discovery has been that safe constant for the Baltimore City community, schools, parents, and of course the children for 25 years.”

