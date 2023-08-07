Last week we shared news about Towson University’s next president; plans for a “teachers’ village” at the former Waverly Middle School; Baltimore County’s new textile recycling program; and summer concerts coming to the Baltimore area in August and September.
Read the recaps and revisit the stories here:
Most-Read Stories:
“Former Waverly Middle School eyed for conversion to 37-unit ‘teachers’ village’”: The long-vacant Waverly Middle School property is expected to be turned into a “teachers’ village” with 37 apartments for teachers and para-educators.
“Baltimore’s long-vacant Bard Building to be demolished for greenspace and future redevelopment”: The former Bard Building from Baltimore City Community College will be torn down “to allow for future redevelopment of the property.”
“New drop-off textile recycling in Baltimore County off to strong start”: Baltimore County’s new clothing and textile recycling drop-off program started at the beginning of July, and it is already clear that residents are embracing the initiative.
“End-of-summer concert roundup: Here’s what’s coming up in August and September”: From Bruce Springsteen to SZA to Lil Baby and more, check out some of the top musical artists performing in the Baltimore area this August and September.
“Fast-casual restaurant honeygrow opens sixth Maryland eatery in Owings Mills”: Philadelphia-based fast-casual restaurant group honeygrow opened a location in Owings Mills last week, and they have “several more in the pipeline” according to the company’s CEO.
Editor’s Picks:
“George Mason provost to become new Towson University president”: Dr. Mark R. Ginsberg, provost and executive vice president at George Mason University, will become Towson University’s 15th president, effective Oct. 30.
“Waterfront Partnership unveils plan for Baltimore Blueway water trails”: Waterfront Partnership and a group of political and environmental leaders unveiled a master plan for the Baltimore Blueway, a proposed network of eight water trails and 20 access points for paddlers that will connect cultural, historic, and natural sites throughout Baltimore’s Inner Harbor and Middle Branch.
“Only one team is playing like it’s 1969, and it’s the Orioles not The Mets”: As the New York Mets returned to Baltimore this weekend for a three-game series, Baltimore Fishbowl looked back at the teams’ 1969 World Series matchup.
“Human Shields: A look at the escorts who aid those seeking abortions and women’s health”: Volunteer escorts shepherd patients going into Baltimore’s Planned Parenthood clinic for health care, shielding them from anti-abortion protesters who frequently demonstrate outside of the building.
“Seawall unveils new renderings showing latest plans for Sisson East in Remington”: Seawall Development released updated renderings last week of Sisson East, its proposed mixed-use development in Remington, including offices, apartments, parking and retail spaces.
“DMV teens launch Black-owned online store, The Black Union Shop”: A group of friends and students at George Mason University founded The Black Union Shop, an e-commerce store showcasing Black-owned businesses.