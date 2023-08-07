Last week we shared news about Towson University’s next president; plans for a “teachers’ village” at the former Waverly Middle School; Baltimore County’s new textile recycling program; and summer concerts coming to the Baltimore area in August and September.

Read the recaps and revisit the stories here:

Most-Read Stories:

The former Waverly Middle School will be converted to a ‘teachers’ village’ with 37 units under a plan preliminarily approved by the City Council. Photo by Ed Gunts. Credit: Ed Gunts

“Former Waverly Middle School eyed for conversion to 37-unit ‘teachers’ village’”: The long-vacant Waverly Middle School property is expected to be turned into a “teachers’ village” with 37 apartments for teachers and para-educators.

The Bard Building, an architectural feature in downtown Baltimore, will be demolished. Credit: Ed Gunts. Credit: Ed Gunts

“Baltimore’s long-vacant Bard Building to be demolished for greenspace and future redevelopment”: The former Bard Building from Baltimore City Community College will be torn down “to allow for future redevelopment of the property.”

Textile recycling started in Baltimore County in July. Credit: handout photo. Credit: handout photo

“New drop-off textile recycling in Baltimore County off to strong start”: Baltimore County’s new clothing and textile recycling drop-off program started at the beginning of July, and it is already clear that residents are embracing the initiative.

(Clockwise from top left) Bruce Springsteen, SZA, Steve Aoki, Lil Baby, The Jonas Brothers, and Lionel Richie. (Courtesy photos)

“End-of-summer concert roundup: Here’s what’s coming up in August and September”: From Bruce Springsteen to SZA to Lil Baby and more, check out some of the top musical artists performing in the Baltimore area this August and September.

honeygrow opened their sixth Maryland restaurant in Owings Mills on Monday. Photo courtesy of honeygrow.

“Fast-casual restaurant honeygrow opens sixth Maryland eatery in Owings Mills”: Philadelphia-based fast-casual restaurant group honeygrow opened a location in Owings Mills last week, and they have “several more in the pipeline” according to the company’s CEO.

Editor’s Picks:

Dr. Mark R. Ginsberg begins his tenure as Towson U.’s president on Oct. 30, 2023.

“George Mason provost to become new Towson University president”: Dr. Mark R. Ginsberg, provost and executive vice president at George Mason University, will become Towson University’s 15th president, effective Oct. 30.

Photo from Waterfront Partnership

“Waterfront Partnership unveils plan for Baltimore Blueway water trails”: Waterfront Partnership and a group of political and environmental leaders unveiled a master plan for the Baltimore Blueway, a proposed network of eight water trails and 20 access points for paddlers that will connect cultural, historic, and natural sites throughout Baltimore’s Inner Harbor and Middle Branch.

A page from the Orioles’ 1970 yearbook features highlights from the 1969 World Series between the the New York Mets and the Baltimore Orioles. In the epic series, the favored Orioles suffered an unexpected, heartbreaking defeat. The two teams face off this weekend at Camden Yards. Photo: Charlie Vascellaro.

“Only one team is playing like it’s 1969, and it’s the Orioles not The Mets”: As the New York Mets returned to Baltimore this weekend for a three-game series, Baltimore Fishbowl looked back at the teams’ 1969 World Series matchup.

The entrance to the Planned Parenthood facility in Baltimore. Credit: Aliza Worthington. Credit: Aliza Worthington

“Human Shields: A look at the escorts who aid those seeking abortions and women’s health”: Volunteer escorts shepherd patients going into Baltimore’s Planned Parenthood clinic for health care, shielding them from anti-abortion protesters who frequently demonstrate outside of the building.

Rendering of proposed Sisson East mixed-use development in Remington. Credit: BCT Design Group.

“Seawall unveils new renderings showing latest plans for Sisson East in Remington”: Seawall Development released updated renderings last week of Sisson East, its proposed mixed-use development in Remington, including offices, apartments, parking and retail spaces.

Image courtesy of The Black Union Shop.

“DMV teens launch Black-owned online store, The Black Union Shop”: A group of friends and students at George Mason University founded The Black Union Shop, an e-commerce store showcasing Black-owned businesses.

Like this: Like Loading...