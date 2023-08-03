Waterfront Partnership and a group of political and environmental leaders unveiled a master plan for the Baltimore Blueway, a proposed network of eight water trails and 20 access points for paddlers that will connect cultural, historic, and natural sites throughout Baltimore’s Inner Harbor and Middle Branch.

The Partnership was joined by Mayor Brandon Scott, Maryland State Comptroller Brooke Lierman, Councilman Eric Costello, representatives from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, and others at Rash Field Park for the announcement.

The Blueway is composed of eight water trails, described as the water equivalent of hiking trails, dotted with resting areas and interconnected access points woven throughout the Inner Harbor and Middle Branch.

Existing access points include Boston Street Pier, Canton Waterfront Park, Middle Branch Park, and Ferry Bar Park, among others.

There are proposed new access points at the inner Harbor, the Baltimore Museum of Industry, and Harbor Point, for example, and rest stops at Harborplace, the National Aquarium, and Harbor East. Other proposed rest stops include Fort McHenry and Masonville Cove.

Adam Lindquist, a vice president of Waterfront Partnership’s Healthy Harbor Initiative, expressed optimism about the Blueway’s potential for restoring Baltimore’s waterfront as a prime recreation area. It would be a different way to explore the city, get some exercise, and visit some historic sites, he said.

“The Baltimore Blueway presents an exciting opportunity for our city, state and region, and Waterfront Partnership is committed to leading this effort to bring water recreation back to the Baltimore waterfront,” said Lindquist. “After years of restoration, the Harbor has reached a tipping point where it can now be managed as a recreational resource,” he added.

Scott expressed excitement about the opportunities Baltimore Blueway presents for the city’s residents to connect with nature and protect the waterways for generations to come.

“Baltimore’s waterways are one of our city’s greatest and most unique assets, and I am thrilled to join the Waterfront Partnership and so many other partners in making this announcement about new enhancements to Baltimore’s Inner Harbor and Middle Branch water trails,” said Scott. “This project represents a significant step forward in our commitment to enhance recreational opportunities, to preserve our natural resources, and to foster a deeper connection between our residents and the environment. The water trails will not only provide a scenic escape right in the heart of Baltimore, but also promote a healthier and more sustainable lifestyle for our residents and visitors. Together, through this project, we are helping ensure our waterways are protected as a lasting legacy for future generations.”

According to a news release, the launch “comes after a coordinated effort led by government, nonprofit and business leaders, under the banner of the Waterfront Partnership’s Healthy Harbor Initiative, to make the Harbor water significantly cleaner today than it has been for decades after leaking sewers and industrial pollution made water quality a recognized risk.”

The Baltimore Blueway website contains links to recent water quality monitoring data, and the 2022 Harbor Heartbeat Report Card. The site explains that like any public waterway, people should avoid contact with the water for 48 hours after heavy rainfall, as the rain carries pollutants off the land and into the water. It takes a bit of time for those pollutants to dissipate. Thanks to over a decade of clean-up efforts, though, the Baltimore Harbor is clean enough for kayaking and other paddle activities, according to the site.

“Being able to access and enjoy these water trails throughout the Inner Harbor and Middle Branch will bring another recreational amenity to Baltimore for residents and will attract new visitors to the city,” Comptroller Brooke Lierman said. “Baltimore Blueway is an innovative and exciting way to revitalize local communities with an outdoor activity that highlights clean waterways and healthy lifestyles.”

“The trails serve a variety of skill levels and proposed enhancements prioritize increased accessibility and safety with public kayak launches, signage, rental facilities and more,” according to the news release.

To move forward with the construction of new access points, the Waterfront Partnership will be building partnerships and seeking funding. Lindquist announced $125,000 in funding from the Baltimore Tourism Improvement District for the addition of a priority access point in the Inner Harbor. It will open next spring at the promenade adjacent to Rash Field Park.

Daryl Anthony, executive director of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources’ Office of Outdoor Recreation, pointed to data supporting how access to water improves a community’s overall health and well-being.

“Multiple scientific studies have shown that recreational access to water improves a community’s wellbeing and economic prospects,” said Anthony. “By increasing paddling opportunities in the Baltimore Harbor we’re enabling more residents and visitors to exercise and enjoy a waterway that’s being reclaimed for a brighter future. Today’s master plan announcement represents another step in the right direction for the Harbor and the water quality improvement work happening throughout the watershed.”

The hope is that Baltimore Blueway will establish Baltimore’s Inner Harbor as a recreational resource for the region and State of Maryland by enhancing economic activity and revitalization, bringing together communities, and promoting healthy lifestyles.

