Last week, we shared Gov. Wes Moore’s announcement about relaunching plans for the Red Line transit project, what Baltimore is doing to address its lifeguard shortage, neighborhood associations planning a legal challenge against BGE over exterior gas regulators, and Maryland food businesses in the running for a nationwide readers’ choice competition.

Read the recaps and revisit the stories here:

Most-Read Stories:

Dr. Shafeeq Ahmed, joined by other hospital officials, announced Tuesday that the Howard County General Hospital is now the Johns Hopkins Howard County Medical Center. Ahmed, who is president of the medical center, said the name change is the result of a year-long analysis of survey results from more than 600 people. Photo courtesy of Johns Hopkins Nursing/Twitter.

“‘It’s not just an “in name only” change’: Howard County General Hospital becomes Johns Hopkins Howard County Medical Center”: Howard County General Hospital has changed its name to Johns Hopkins Howard County Medical Center.

Horses race at a previous year’s Maryland State Fair. The fair will return for its 142nd year for three weekends from Aug. 24 through Sept. 10. Photo by Jimmy McCue.

“Maryland State Fair returning for 142nd year, will require chaperones for minors after 6 p.m.”: The Maryland State Fair will return for its 142nd year, spanning three weekends Aug. 24 through Sept. 10. It will feature several new contests and policies, including a requirement for attendees under 18 years old to be accompanied by an adult 21 or older after 6 p.m.

“Hot House: Historic Montmorenci estate sits on extensive grounds, comes with converted corn crib apartments”: Montmorenci, a historic 1741 estate on 23 acres in Worthington Valley, features formal living areas, a sweeping staircase, and a corn crib that has been coverted into apartments, stables and more.

Lexington Market. Photo courtesy of Baltimore Public Markets.

“Maryland food businesses in the running for USA TODAY Readers’ Choice 2023 awards”: At least three Maryland food businesses are in the running in separate categories of the USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice 2023 competition.

A rendering shows the Cece’s Roland Park restaurant that is planned to open at The Village of Cross Keys in spring 2024. Rendering courtesy of R. D. Jones & Associates.

“Village of Cross Keys announces an ‘upscale American restaurant’ called Cece’s Roland Park will open there in the spring of 2024”: The Village of Cross Keys is slated to add “an upscale American restaurant” called Cece’s Roland Park in spring 2024.

Editor’s Picks:

Speaking at the West Baltimore MARC train station, Gov. Wes Moore on Thursday announces the revival of plans for the Red Line transit project in Baltimore. Screenshot via Gov. Wes Moore’s Facebook page.

“‘Our state is ready to do big things again’: Gov. Moore relaunches plans for Red Line in Baltimore, proposes extension of transit project to eastern Baltimore County”: Scrapped under former Gov. Larry Hogan, the Red Line is getting a second chance. Gov. Wes Moore announced he is relaunching planning for the transit project.

Thiru Vignarajah and representatives from eight neighborhood associations at Thursday’s press conference. Screenshot from Fells Point Residents’ Association’s Facebook page.

“Neighborhood groups plan legal challenge against BGE over gas regulators”: Eight Baltimore community associations are planning to take legal action against BGE to stop the installation of gas regulators on the exterior of homes.

Steel beams brace the remaining façades of the former Hendler Creamery building in Jonestown. Photo by Ed Gunts.

“Preservation commission allows demolition of historic Hendler Creamery”: Baltimore’s preservation commission voted 8 to 1 to approve an application from the nonprofit Helping Up Mission to raze the former Hendler Creamery building to make way for a community green space.

Residents enjoy Baltimore’s public pools. Credit: Recreation and Parks Twitter

“Baltimore City recruiting lifeguards amid nationwide shortage”: Baltimore City’s Department of Recreation and Parks is actively recruiting lifeguards for public pools as they face a lifeguard shortage felt across the nation.

Protective orders issued by courts dropped significantly during the pandemic and have yet to recover. Credit: House of Ruth Facebook page

“Domestic violence orders have yet to recover from pandemic drop”: During the pandemic, domestic violence increased, but protective order hearings dropped dramatically. Three years later, the number of protective order hearings is still lower than in 2019.

The cover of Matt Norman’s fifth novel, “Charm City Rocks.”

“Real Men Wear Cardigans: Matt Norman’s Baltimore City Love Story”: In “Charm City Rocks,” a son’s accidental consumption of weed gummies sparks a scheme to match his Fells Point piano teacher father with a retired rock-n-roll drummer. The novel’s author, Matt Norman, talked with us about romance, parenthood, cardigans, and the “Normanverse.”

