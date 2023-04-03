Last week, we shared plans for a new library and affordable housing project in downtown Columbia, debate over The Wine Source’s parking lot proposal in Hampden, a second book about ex-Hogan aide Roy McGrath, an update on a plan to process Ohio’s contaminated wastewater in Baltimore, and more.

Read the recaps and revisit the stories here:

Most-Read Stories:

A rendering shows the planned 100,000-square-foot library and affordable housing project in downtown Columbia. Rendering courtesy of Heatherwick Studios.

“‘A new renaissance’: Howard County unveils plans for 100K-square-foot library and affordable housing project in Columbia”: Howard County Executive Calvin Ball, joined by Gov. Wes Moore, unveiled plans for a 100,000-square-foot library and affordable housing project. The structure is designed by Heatherwick Studio, the firm that created the “Vessel” public art installation in New York City, among other buildings.

The Civil restaurant posted a message on Facebook this month saying that it has ceased operation. Photo by Ed Gunts.

“The Civil restaurant closes on Charles Street”: Baltimore’s Charles Street corridor has lost another restaurant with the closure of The Civil. The restaurant, known for its Southern dishes, closed after five years in business.

The University of Maryland Medical System will lift its mask requirement March 29. Photo by Marcus Dieterle.

“University of Maryland Medical System to lift mask requirement, with exception for direct patient contact”: The University of Maryland Medical System revised its mask requirement last week. Mask-wearing is still required for direct patient contact, such as when entering patients’ rooms or transporting patients outside of their room, but is lifted in other circumstances.

A sign in the parking lot across from The Wine Source informs users that the parking spaces are for The Wine Source customers only on evenings and weekends. Photo by Ed Gunts.

“The Wine Source’s proposal to demolish dwellings to build a parking lot sparks debate in Hampden”: The owner of The Wine Source in Hampden is looking to demolish houses across the street from his store in order to build a parking lot. The proposal has reignited debate about parking in Hampden and the preservation of the neighborhood’s streetscape.

Baltimore rowhouses in Federal Hill. Photo by L. Allen Brewer/Flickr Creative Commons.

“Housing advocates alarmed by lack of emergency rental assistance in Maryland’s FY24 budget”: Housing advocates called out Maryland lawmakers for not including sufficient funding for emergency rental assistance in the state’s Fiscal Year 2024 budget as many residents face potential evictions and homelessness.

Editor’s Picks:

“Another week, another book about (or by) fugitive and ex-Hogan aide Roy McGrath”: An author writing under the name “Ryan Cooper” released a second book about Roy McGrath, the ex-chief of staff of former Gov. Larry Hogan. This comes after a first book on the topic, purportedly by the same writer. McGrath failed to show up for his trial last month on federal felony theft and wiretapping charges, and he has been the target of a manhunt by federal authorities now for three weeks.

“Want a new subway line built? Take a page from the Brits and name it after the guv’na”: Londoners figured out that if they needed a new subway line, what better to nudge it along than to name it after someone with power? Patrick Maynard wrote about what Baltimore could learn from public transit abroad.

The Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant near Baltimore. Photo by Kristian Bjornard/Wikimedia Commons.

“Plan for East Palestine’s contaminated water to be processed in Baltimore has been scrapped”: Clean Harbors, the Baltimore company hired to treat thousands of of gallons of water from the crash site of a trail derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, announced last week that the water would be processed elsewhere. The announcement came after backlash from Baltimore officials and community members, who expressed concerns about plans to process the water at the Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant.

A window is broken on the NAACP’s Baltimore City branch office after four individuals vandalized the building Tuesday evening. Photo courtesy of NAACP Baltimore City Branch/Facebook.

“NAACP Baltimore office vandalized”: Video footage shows a group of four individuals throwing a bottle and a piece of concrete at the NAACP’s Baltimore City branch office Tuesday evening. Nobody was injured but one of the windows on the front door was damaged. Reverend Kobi Little, the Baltimore chapter’s president, said the organization “will not be deterred.”

“National Great Blacks in Wax Museum awarded more than $2M in federal funds”: Members of Maryland’s congressional delegation presented a check for more than $2 million to the National Great Blacks in Wax Museum, located in East Baltimore’s Oliver neighborhood.

Like this: Like Loading...