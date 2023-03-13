Last week, we shared how Baltimore’s Hippodrome Theatre hosted Netflix’s first-ever live-streamed program with Chris Rock’s comedy special, stories of nine Baltimoreans over 90 years old, Howard County lawmakers’ efforts to reform the county auditor’s role after a report on the county’s library system sparked protests and calls for the auditor’s firing.

Comedian Chris Rock performs at Baltimore’s Hippodrome Theatre during a show that was streamed live on Netflix on Saturday.

“‘A very Herculean effort’: How Baltimore’s Hippodrome Theatre hosted Chris Rock for Netflix’s first-ever live-streamed program.“: Take a peek behind the scenes of Chris Rock’s comedy special, filmed here in Baltimore. Ron Legler, the president of the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center, home of the Hippodrome Theatre, shared what went into hosting Rock for Netflix’s first live-streamed event.

Flames flicker from a gas stove. Photo by Flickr user rhodesj/Flickr Creative Commons.

“Baltimore pilot program incentivizes residents to switch from gas to electric induction stoves“: Baltimore nonprofit Civic Works launched a pilot program to replace gas stoves with electric induction stoves for 10 residents. The program comes as advocates tout health and environmental benefits of shifting from gas to electric-powered appliances.

“Hot House: Queen Anne-style hotel in the heart of Mount Vernon“: Wanna buy a hotel? This Queen Anne-style house in Mount Vernon was once used as a boarding house for female MICA students and is now known as the Biltmore Suites Hotel. The former inn has 25 bedrooms and bathrooms and a whole lot of character.

(Left to right) Top row: Warren Hayman, Jane Daniels, and James R. Grieves; Middle row: Truman Semans, Gwendolyn Alice Marie Johnson, and Jean Flah Silber; Bottom row: Betty Cooke, James J. Albrecht, and Sister Magdala Marie Gilbert.

“9 Over 90: Part One“: Nine Baltimore nonagenarians shared their stories and imparted the wisdom they have gained from more than 90 years of zestful living. Hear from a jewelry artist, a nun, an architect and others, in Parts One, Two, and Three of our “9 Over 90” series.

Howard County Councilman Opel Jones speaks at a protest ahead of the council’s meeting Monday. At that meeting, Jones introduced legislation seeking to reform the role of the county auditor, following a report that critics say singled out a traditionally Black sorority for an event they held at a county library branch. Jones and Councilwoman Christina Rigby (pictured here standing next to Jones) have joined community leaders in calling for the county auditor’s firing. Photo courtesy of Larry Walker.

“Following divisive library audit report, Howard County bill would require more coordination between county auditor and council“: A Howard County councilman introduced legislation last week to reform the role of the county auditor after a recent report led to protests and calls for the auditor’s removal.

Courtesy of the author.

“Confessions of a Midlife Pole Dancer“: Writer Ann Zuccardy shares her experience of taking a pole dancing class in her late 50s.

“Awkward Sex Comes To Baltimore, Finds Fans“: The “Awkward Sex… and the City” troupe performed in Baltimore, sharing tales of hooking up with a math teacher, cooking for a lover who broke the storyteller’s heart, a romp with a hot actor in a sketchy van, and more.

The National Aquarium released 25 rehabilitated juvenile sea turtles in St. Augustine, Florida, on Feb. 22. Photo credit: Philip Smith, National Aquarium.

“National Aquarium, other sites help rehabilitate and release 25 sea turtles to Florida waters“: The National Aquarium and other aquariums along the East Coast rehabilitated 25 juvenile sea turtles, which were released back to the ocean in St. Augustine, Florida last month.

“Randallstown YMCA gets free public book vending machine“: A new free public book vending machine at the Randallstown YMCA lets children choose books to take home and add to their personal library.

Photo by Flickr user Tool Dude8mm/Flickr Creative Commons.

“Nonprofit to award up to $6M in grants to support low-income seniors in Maryland and Michigan“: Columbia-based national nonprofit Enterprise Community Partners will award up to $6 million in grants to other nonprofit organizations that provide support to low-income seniors living in Maryland and/or Michigan.

