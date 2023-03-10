A Columbia-based national nonprofit will award up to $6 million in grants for other nonprofits to help low-income seniors in Maryland and Michigan “age with dignity in their homes.”

The nonprofit Enterprise Community Partners is now accepting grant applications for their Thome Aging Well program, which will award grants ranging from $75,000 to $300,000.

The program aims to remove barriers for seniors to remain in their homes safely and comfortably as they age.

“In this second round of funding, the Thome Aging Well program seeks to support the full spectrum of community-based organizations whose mission is to enhance the health and well-being of our nation’s seniors,” said Stephany De Scisciolo, Vice President of Impact, Evaluation & Population Health at Enterprise Community Partners, in a statement. “One in five US adults is age 55 or older, and as that number grows, it is essential that services and supports are in place to help people age comfortably in their homes. We are grateful to our funders for understanding the importance of this work and making the Thome Aging Well program possible.”

Nonprofits must apply by April 14 to be considered. Awardees and grant amounts will be announced this summer.

To be eligible for a grant, nonprofit organizations must provide support to low-income seniors living in Maryland and/or Michigan.

The program will award grants to nonprofits for either scaling support services and programs for social, emotional, physical, mental, and financial health and skills training; or for modifying structures, including accessibility improvements, minor home repairs, and building safety.

Enterprise Community Partners will hold an information webinar March 14 at 3 p.m. for the grant program.

In 2022, during the first round of funding, Enterprise Community Partners awarded $4 million worth of grants to 16 affordable housing providers.

The grants are part of a four-year program to award $19 million, funded by the Edward N. and Della L. Thome Memorial Foundation, a Bank of America trustee.

