Last week, we shared an update about plans for the Columbia lakefront library, a feature about a Remington home chef selling pizzas from his kitchen, and a story about Old Bay fans getting tattoos inspired by the Maryland spice brand.

Most-Read Stories:

A rendering depicts the planned “Flats at the Markley” project, a five-story, 146-unit apartment building in the 4500 block of Harford Road in northeast Baltimore. Rendering courtesy of MCB Real Estate.

“Construction begins on ‘Flats at the Markley,’ a 146-unit apartment building in northeast Baltimore”: The 4500 block of Harford Road in northeast Baltimore will get a new five-story, 146-unit apartment building called the “Flats at the Markley.” The project aims to alleviate the need for off-campus housing for Morgan State University students.

A rendering shows the planned project at Maryland Avenue and Oliver Street. Rendering courtesy of BCT Design Group.

“University of Baltimore names Zahlco to develop key parcel on Oliver Street; plans include 585 apartments, parking and street-level retail space”: A 2.35-acre site owned by the University of Baltimore in midtown will be developed into 235 apartments, street-level retail space, and indoor and outdoor amenity spaces.

Howard County Council Chair Christiana Rigby supports the proposed lakefront library project.

“As Columbia’s lakefront library plans take shape, some County Council members raise questions”: As Columbia’s lakefront library plans take shape, some Howard County Council members are embracing the signature project while others are raising questions.

Duncan Moore make a pizza in his Remington home kitchen. Photo courtesy of Duncan Moore.

“Dink’s Pies delight pizza lovers in Remington and beyond — but only on Wednesdays”: In a Remington home kitchen, Duncan Moore is serving up cheese and pepperoni pizzas for order on his Instagram page, Dink’s Pies.

Actress Aubrey Plaza and Baltimore filmmaker John Waters onstage at the Sydney Goldstein Theater in San Francisco. Photo by Ed Gunts.

“John Waters greets cavalcade of fans at Atomic Books, will receive an honorary degree from the University of Baltimore next week”: At John Waters’ book signing, the Baltimore filmmaker autographed more than his “Liarmouth” novel. He also gave his signature to high heels, a beer can, an egg carton, a scratch-and-sniff card, and more.

Editor’s Picks:

Dave’s first color tattoo: a crab with the Old Bay logo and colors on it. Photo by Aliza Worthington.

“Hundreds sidle up for free Old Bay tattoos at the Baltimore Tattoo Museum”: In celebration of the Preakness, the Baltimore Tattoo Museum gave away free Old Bay tattoos. While more than 200 hopefuls lined up, only 45 people were able to get tattoos due to limited availability. But the museum will continue to offer the tattoos as paid options.

The sign for Sangria in Mount Vernon. Photo by Ed Gunts.

“Despite community concerns, Baltimore’s liquor board renews Sangria’s license for another year”: Baltimore’s liquor board renewed the liquor license for the Sangria establishment after hearing concerns from the Mount Vernon community.

Photo from The Charles website/Creative Commons

“WYPR and The Charles to host New/Next Film Festival in August”: Baltimore isn’t getting a Maryland Film Festival this year, but fear not: WYPR and The Charles will put on the New/Next Film Festival in August.

Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks speaks at the 38th Annual Women’s Day Luncheon in March 2023. Photo by Patrick Siebert/Maryland GovPics via Flickr Creative Commons.

“Olszewski not running for Senate, endorses Alsobrooks to replace Cardin”: Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski announced last week that he will not run for the seat of outgoing U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin, and Olszewski endorsed Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks for the position.

A researcher holds a blue crab that was pulled from the Chesapeake Bay as part of an annual dredging survey. Screenshot via video by Chesapeake Bay Foundation. Video produced by Kenny Fletcher.

“Chesapeake Bay blue crab numbers rise after last year’s record lows, but concerns remain”: The number of blue crabs in the Chesapeake Bay has improved from last year’s all-time lows, but state officials and advocates still have concerns.

The 35-year-old Redwood Arch sculpture has been restored to its original appearance with new paint. Photo by Ed Gunts.

“Redwood Arch by Linda DePalma gets $62,000 restoration on the west side of downtown Baltimore”: Redwood Arch, a 35-year-old sculpture by Baltimore artist Linda DePalma that pays tribute to workers in the garment industry, the medical profession and other fields, has been restored to its original appearance after years of fading and rusting.

