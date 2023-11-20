Last week, we shared an interview with Baltimore Jewish Council Executive Director Howard Libit, the Harborplace developer’s plans to honor former Baltimore Theodore McKeldin, and an all-girls Baltimore public charter school seeking to fundraise $10 million.

Read the recaps and revisit the stories here:

Most-Read Stories:

Photo from BLSYW’s Facebook page.

“All-girls Baltimore City public charter school nears fundraising goal of $10 million”: An all-girl college-preparatory public charter school in Baltimore is launching a fundraising campaign to support its mission of transforming Baltimore, one young woman at a time.

“Hot House: Gorgeous two-level Mount Vernon apartment offers the perfect view of Baltimore’s holiday Monument Lighting”: Want a room with a view for Baltimore’s annual holiday Monument Lighting? This two-level Mount Vernon apartment might be for you.

Photo from Wikimedia Commons.

“Chesapeake Bay receives $7.4 million boost in habitat conservation and restoration funding”: A total of $7.4 million in new grants from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the National Fish And Wildlife Foundation will support habitats, climate resilience, community conservation partnerships, and equitable access to nature in the Chesapeake Bay watershed.

A view of Baltimore’s Inner Harbor from McKeldin Plaza. Photo by Ed Gunts.

“Harborplace developer pledges to honor former Baltimore Mayor Theodore McKeldin — even if McKeldin Plaza doesn’t survive in current form.”: Harborplace’s developer said he can’t point to specific plans yet for McKeldin Plaza in his company’s Inner Harbor redevelopment project, but he pledged to find a way to honor former Baltimore Mayor Theodore McKeldin.

The front of the apartment where the author is moving out.

“Please, Won’t You Be My Neighbor?”: After being pushed to their breaking point by noisy neighbors and a property manager allegedly embezzling rent money, author Jalynn Harris is moving out of their apartment.

Editor’s Picks:

Howard Libit, executive director of the Baltimore Jewish Council. Credit: Handout photo

“Big Fish: Baltimore Jewish Council’s Howard Libit, on combatting antisemitism amid a growing war”: Howard Libit, executive director of the Baltimore Jewish Council, spoke with Baltimore Fishbowl about the crisis between Israel and Hamas and how his organization is navigating the current crisis.

A teal sculpted head is wedged between the branches of a tree in the Mt. Washington Arboretum. Photo by Marcus Dieterle.

“Nature Sacred publishes ‘BenchTalk,’ a book of journal entries written at Sacred Places in Baltimore and across the country”: Nature Sacred, a nonprofit that helps communities build “Sacred Places” where people can appreciate nature and destress, has published a book of journal entries written at those spaces.

“Spanish sausage in Greektown: a fall tradition”: Blues music and the spices of homemade Spanish sausage swirl together as Rafael Alvarez paints the scene of Fiesta de Chorizo in the backyard of his Greektown rowhome.

“New children’s book is the cat’s meow: ‘The Great Cat Roundup’ combines felines and the Chesapeake Bay”: Baltimore author and illustrator team Amy Pelsinsky and Lisa Pupa recently released their children’s book “The Great Cat Roundup,” about a tight-knit community living on an island in the Chesapeake Bay, which has just as many cats as it does people.

Baltimore mayoral portraits hang in the Hyman Aaron Pressman Board Room in City Hall. Photo by Ed Gunts.

“Mayor Brandon Scott is seeking artists to paint portraits of five Baltimore mayors not depicted in City Hall”: The Scott administration is seeking artists to paint portraits of Baltimore mayors who aren’t represented in City Hall.

