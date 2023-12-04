Last week, we shared a story about a 32-story apartment building proposed for Little Italy, a senior living community’s model train show, and Baltimore County’s new bicycle and pedestrian master plan.

Read the recaps and revisit the stories here:

Most-Read Stories:

“This Baltimore holiday model train show isn’t your typical Christmas train garden.”: Roland Park Place senior living community held a train show this past weekend for senior residents and the train modelers’ families. We spoke with RPP resident and train show organizer Arthur Boyd about the Holiday Model Train Show and his personal love of model trains.

“32-story apartment building proposed for Little Italy”: A 32-story apartment building would rise in place of a surface parking lot in Little Italy, if City Council members pass legislation that would change zoning to permit a structure that tall.

“Will Flowers’ bouquet toss land him and Jackson in divorce court?”: A touchdown “bouquet toss” celebration by Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers on Sunday earned a confused look from quarterback Lamar Jackson.

“Hot House: Classic Spanish Revival-style house in Guilford features beautiful arches, wood-beamed ceiling, and more”: In this classic Spanish Revival-style house in Guilford, you will find decorative wrought iron fences, a wood-beamed ceiling living room, beautiful arches, and more.

“Baltimore County unveils new bicycle and pedestrian master plan”: Baltimore County has developed a master plan to address bicycle and pedestrian safety.

Editor’s Picks:

“Respiratory illness affects dogs in Maryland, several other states”: An outbreak of an unknown respiratory illness is affecting dogs in at least 14 states, including Maryland. Experts are advising pet owners “not to panic,” but to be aware of symptoms and maintain preventive care appointments with their regular veterinarian.

“Camden Yards retail workers fight for full-time hours, higher wages, health benefits”: On Black Friday, retail workers at Fanatics in Camden Yards protested what they say are unfair labor practices by their employer.

“KISS rocks and rolls all night in Baltimore”: The rock band KISS performed at CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore on Wednesday during the third-to-last show of their End of the Road World Tour. Enjoy this photo gallery and recap of the concert.

“Baltimore’s Planning Commission postpones Harborplace vote, but still has wide-ranging discussion”: Baltimore’s Planning Commission on Thursday postponed taking any votes about developer P. David Bramble’s $500 million proposal to redevelop Harborplace after a computer glitch prevented citizens from participating in the meeting virtually. But commissioners and audience members still had a wide-ranging discussion on the development project.

“Inside the Gorgeous New Coffeetable Book, ‘City of Artists, Baltimore'”: BmoreArt’s latest publication, “City of Artists, Baltimore” pairs essays and artworks to showcase the vibrant creativity of Charm City.

“Are the Ravens legit contenders or will this be 2019 all over again?”: During the Baltimore Ravens’ bye week, columnist Karuga Koinange evaluated whether the 2023 Ravens are poised for redemption as we approach the final stretch of the regular season, or if this will be a repeat of 2019.

