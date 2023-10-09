Last week, we shared news that Harborplace pavillions will be torn down, a fun video of Gov. Wes Moore and Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-MD) dancing at a Maryland Democrats barbecue, and a roundup of ways to get to a Baltimore Orioles game at Camden Yards.

Read the recaps and revisit the stories here:

Most-Read Stories:

Photo by NCinDC, via Flickr

“Baltimore’s Harborplace pavilions will be torn down to make way for a new waterfront development, owner says”: Baltimore’s Harborplace pavilions will be torn down to make way for a new development designed to draw people back to the water’s edge and spark another period of downtown rejuvenation.

Gov. Moore and Rep. Hoyer at MD Dems BBQ event. Screenshot from @TerpGrad01 Twitter account

“Moore and Hoyer cut a rug at Maryland Democrats BBQ event”: Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, Rep. Steny Hoyer, and other leaders showed off their dance moves while grooving to Maze’s “Before I Let Go” at Maryland Democrats’ Barbeque Bash in Bowie.

“Hot House: Cotswolds-style stone home in Greenspring Valley”: This Greenspring Valley stone home surrounded by bluestone patios also features a wet bar in the kitchen, a saltwater swimming pool, and more.

Photo from Ellicott City History Tours Instagram page.

“Spine-tingling ghost tours in Old Ellicott City”: Get into the Halloween spirit by taking one of Ellicott City’s two Haunted Main Street walking tours about the ghosts who are said to inhabit the centuries-old buildings there.

Screenshot from Weber’s Cider Mill Farm Instagram Account.

“Corn mazes, pumpkins, and ghosts! Oh, my! A fall activities round-up.”: There are myriad ways for Marylanders of all ages to get outside and into the swing of autumn, from corn mazes to pumpkin picking to ghost tours and more.

Editor’s Picks:

The Harborplace pavillions. Photo by Ed Gunts.

“Made in Baltimore opening a store in Harborplace; deadline extended for others to apply under ‘BOOST’ program”: Made in Baltimore, a program of the Baltimore Development Corporation, will open a holiday store in the former H&M space in the Harborplace pavilion on Light Street.

Your 2023 Baltimore Orioles AL East Division Champs. Screenshot from Orioles Facebook page.

“Got tickets for the Os postseason games? Here’s a round-up of how to get there.”: Whether traveling by car, public transit, rideshare services, or even a limousine or party bus, here’s how to get to the Orioles’ postseason games.

A rendering depicts The Compass with the former Brager Gutman building at Park Avenue and Lexington Street in the foreground. Credit: Westside Partners.

“Designers unveil plans and renderings showing proposed Compass development will add 302 apartments and 120 hotel rooms to west side of downtown”: The proposed Compass development will add 302 residences and 120 hotel rooms on the west side of downtown Baltimore, according to designers of the master plan.

A vacant lot is up for auction at 2001 to 2009 N. Charles St. Photo by Ed Gunts.

“Two prime development parcels have gone up for auction in Baltimore’s Station North arts district”: Two prime development parcels have gone up for auction in the Station North arts district, two weeks after Artscape 2023 brought widespread attention to the area.

The Union Soldiers and Sailors Monument in Baltimore’s Wyman Park Dell. Photo by Frederic C. Chalfant.

“Union Soldiers and Sailors Monument in Wyman Park Dell is getting restored”: Baltimore’s only monument to the soldiers and sailors who fought for the Union in the Civil War is getting restored with funding assistance from the Maryland State Arts Council.

