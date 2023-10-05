Made in Baltimore is the latest tenant named to open a temporary space at Harborplace.

Representatives announced Thursday that Made in Baltimore, a program of the Baltimore Development Corporation, will open a holiday store in the former H&M space in the Light Street pavilion.

The Made in Baltimore store will join Crust by Mack and Matriarch Coffee as one of the first tenants to open brick-and-mortar locations in the waterfront pavilions while developer P. David Bramble and MCB Real Estate finalize plans for a long-range replacement project at Pratt and Light streets. An opening date for Made in Baltimore has not been disclosed.

In addition, MCB and the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore said this week that they have extended the deadline for small businesses to apply to the Downtown BOOST (Black Owned and Operated Storefront Tenancy) Harborplace Local Tenancy Program, which will help additional merchants move into temporary retail spaces at Harborplace.

Seven businesses will be selected to participate in the program, which includes $20,000 to $25,000 grants to open short-term retail locations in Harborplace, as well as “wrap-around” business services including marketing and public relations support and tenant build-out support.

Five suites within Harborplace’s “Baltimore Boutique” concept, and two Pratt Street-fronting retail locations have been selected for this incubator-style program, which is seeking interested applicants from Black-owned local businesses intending to open in the coming four to six months.

“We have seen the success of the Downtown BOOST Program first-hand, and as we’re in the process of reimagining the shopping experience at Harborplace there is no better way to activate the space than to tap Downtown Partnership’s expertise for an incubator version of their proven BOOST Program,” Bramble said in a statement. “Our goal is two-pronged: to support Black-owned businesses who call Baltimore home, and to activate the historic Harborplace while giving locals and tourists an authentic retail experience, representative of Baltimore City.”

Applications for the Harborplace edition of the BOOST program close October 13, and merchants that are selected will be notified the first week of November. A list of requirements for the BOOST incubator program and other information is available at www.GoDowntownBaltimore.com. Information about the redevelopment of Harborplace is available at www.ourharborplace.com.

