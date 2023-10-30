Last week, we shared Maryland U.S. Rep. John Sarbanes’ announcement that he is not running for re-election, an interview with Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Music Director Jonathon Heyward, and news that Baltimore native Pinky Cole is opening a Slutty Vegan restaurant in Baltimore Peninsula.

A drone image shows a birds-eye view looking northeast across Oregon Ridge Park, with Shawan Road on the left, Nature Center in the middle, and the Lodge at the top right. Photo courtesy of Baltimore County Recreation & Parks.

“Baltimore County announces new master plan for Oregon Ridge Park”: After soliciting feedback for more than a year, Baltimore County has finalized work on a new master plan that lays out a vision for Oregon Ridge Park. Johns Hopkins University on Thursday dedicated the new Bloomberg Center at the former Newseum building in Washington, D.C., where the university’s School of Government and Policy will be based. Photo credit: Jennifer Hughes.

“Johns Hopkins University dedicates its new home in the nation’s capital, the Hopkins Bloomberg Center at the former Newseum”: Johns Hopkins University dedicated the new Bloomberg Center at the former Newseum building in Washington, D.C., where the university’s School of Government and Policy will be based.

Photo from Show Your Soft Side’s Instagram page.

“Tito’s Handmade Vodka to the rescue…cat rescue, that is”: Show Your Soft Side announced a national sponsorship with Tito’s Handmade Vodka to bolster the work of the Street Kitty Medical Fund.

Baltimore City firefighters Rodney Pitts III (L) and Lt. Dillon Rinaldo (R). Pitts and Rinaldo died from injuries they sustained while battling a rowhome fire Oct. 19. Photos from Andrew Doyle and Baltimore Fire Officers IAFF Local 964 on X.

“Families and colleagues of Baltimore’s fallen firefighters get support from Jimmy’s Famous Seafood”: In the wake of the deaths of two Baltimore firefighters injured while battling a rowhome fire last week, Jimmy’s Famous Seafood will offer free meals to firefighters through Oct. 29, and will hold a fundraiser for the families of the two firefighters on Nov. 19.

Photo from Jonathon Heyward’s Instagram page, @ConverseConductor

“Big Fish: Jonathon Heyward, Music Director of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra”: Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Music Director Jonathon Heyward spoke with Baltimore Fishbowl about his love of Mahler, his affinity for Old Bay, and the Converse Conductor origin story.

One of the frightening faces you could meet at The Nevermore Haunt in East Baltimore. Photo courtesy of The Nevermore Haunt.

“8 Hair-Raising Horror Attractions To See In The Baltimore Region This Halloween Season”: Looking for a spine-tingling, blood-chilling evening to celebrate Halloween? Check out these eight horror attractions within an hour-and-a-half drive of Baltimore.

Slutty Vegan owner Pinky Cole announces she will open a location of her vegan restaurants at Baltimore Peninsula in 2024, speaking at a press conference Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023. Photo courtesy of Baltimore Peninsula.

“Slutty Vegan owner Pinky Cole returning home to Baltimore with new restaurant location slated for Baltimore Peninsula in 2024”: Baltimore native Pinky Cole will open a Slutty Vegan restaurant in Baltimore Peninsula next year.

U.S. Rep. John Sarbanes.

“Maryland U.S. Rep John Sarbanes will not seek re-election in 2024, eyes nonprofit work”: U.S. Rep. John Sarbanes (D-MD) announced Thursday that his ninth term in Congress will be his last as he plans not to seek re-election in 2024.

Beatrice “Bea” Gaddy was a former Baltimore City councilmember and a homeless advocate. The Bea Gaddy Family Center in East Baltimore organizes an annual Thanksgiving dinner for families in need. Photo courtesy of Bea Gaddy Family Center.

“Bea Gaddy Thanksgiving Dinner to be held in Cherry Hill this year”: The annual Bea Gaddy Thanksgiving Dinner will be held this year at Cherry Hill’s Middle Branch Fitness and Wellness Center instead of its usual site at the Patterson Park recreation center, which is under repair, Mayor Brandon Scott announced last week.

The Christmas Village in Baltimore will be back in the Inner Harbor starting Thanksgiving, with a preview weekend Nov. 18-19. Photo by Christina Kalff.

“Christmas Village celebrates 10 years at Inner Harbor”: The Christmas Village in Baltimore is celebrating its 10th year at the Inner Harbor with returning favorites and new additions for the 2023 holiday season.

