Last week, we shared news about the reopening of Mount Vernon’s Prime Rib restaurant, the unveiling of John Waters’ star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and stories from current and former workers at Merriweather Post Pavilion.

Read the recaps and revisit the stories here:

Most-Read Stories:

The new Lounge dining area at The Prime Rib. Photo by Ed Gunts.

“Baltimore’s Prime Rib restaurant reopens after a two-month renovation, a project that signifies its commitment to remain in Mount Vernon”: The Prime Rib restaurant reopened last weekend after a two-month renovation, including a new lounge area and a longer bar.

“Pope of Trash” signs hang in Hollywood to celebrate John Waters. Photo courtesy of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

“Hollywood rolls out the red carpet for John Waters”: For the next few days, John Waters will be the focus of attention for two big events on the West Coast: the opening on Sunday of a nearly year-long career retrospective at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, entitled “John Waters: Pope of Trash,” and the unveiling on Monday of a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, one of the region’s major tourist attractions.

An overhead view of Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland. Photo courtesy of Jean Parker.

“All about the music; and the people: The history of Merriweather Post Pavilion told by those who worked there – Part 1”: From watching a performance alongside Elton John, to playing softball with Jackson Browne and Daryl Hannah, former Merriweather Post Pavilion employees share their stories of working at the Columbia music venue.

Photo credit: Greg Gorman.

“Two local movie theaters to host free watch parties for filmmaker John Waters getting his star on Hollywood Walk of Fame”: Baltimore’s Senator and Charles theaters will host free watch parties to see John Waters receive his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“All about the music; and the people: The history of Merriweather Post Pavilion told by those who work there – Part 2”: From seeing Taylor Swift’s costume change during “Midnight Rain,” to watching a show with Post Malone, current Merriweather Post Pavilion employees share their stories of working at the Columbia music venue.

Editor’s Picks:

Photo from William Mumler Collection. Creative Commons.

“‘Photos of Ghosts’ promises a spooky education in Station North”: “Profs and Pints” will hold its first Baltimore — a discussion about the history of ghost photography Oct. 4 at Guilford Hall Brewery.

Photo from Wikimedia Commons.

“‘The Death of Poe’ explores the author’s last days; experts at odds over cause”: “The Death of Poe,” a film that explores Poe’s last days and his death, will kick off the International Poe Festival Weekend in October.

“Thinking Makes it So: Q&A with Gerard Marconi, Author of ‘The Accidental Universe’”: With a title taken from a book by physicist Alan Lightman that draws some rather existential conclusions about the nature of reality, Gerard Marconi’s debut collection “The Accidental Universe” asks big questions and finds some level of comfort with an absence of answers.

M&T Bank celebrates their Class A win over T. Rowe Price and Harkins Builders. 2023 Catholic Charities Dragon Boat Race in Baltimore, MD. (Credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC)

“Photo Gallery: Catholic Charities Dragon Boat Race”: Aboard colorful dragon boats in the Inner Harbor, teams of rowers participated in the Catholic Charities Dragon Boat Race.

Photo courtesy of 4MyCity’s Instagram page.

“Baltimore nonprofit 4MyCity diverts landfill-bound salvageable food to hungry residents, turns scraps into compost”: Christopher Dipnarine founded 4MyCity to address food waste, food insecurity, and the need for composting.

