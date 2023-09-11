Many creatures are known to inhabit Baltimore’s Inner Harbor: fish, crabs, even jellyfish.
But on Saturday, Baltimore’s waters were graced by a different beast: dragons.
Aboard colorful dragon boats, teams of rowers paddled with determination as they raced one another through the water during the Catholic Charities Dragon Boat Race. Teams represented local businesses and philanthropic organizations.
Supporters cheered them on from the waterfront promenade and piers.
After the races, attendees enjoyed live music, performances, vendors, and other entertainment.
Take a look at the festivities in this gallery of photos by Carl Schmidt of Federal Hill Photography, LLC:
