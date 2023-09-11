Many creatures are known to inhabit Baltimore’s Inner Harbor: fish, crabs, even jellyfish.

But on Saturday, Baltimore’s waters were graced by a different beast: dragons.

Aboard colorful dragon boats, teams of rowers paddled with determination as they raced one another through the water during the Catholic Charities Dragon Boat Race. Teams represented local businesses and philanthropic organizations.

Supporters cheered them on from the waterfront promenade and piers.

After the races, attendees enjoyed live music, performances, vendors, and other entertainment.

Take a look at the festivities in this gallery of photos by Carl Schmidt of Federal Hill Photography, LLC:

Allegis Group (foreground) races Office of the Mayor. 2023 Catholic Charities Dragon Boat Race in Baltimore, MD. (Credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC)

A team paddles out to the starting line. 2023 Catholic Charities Dragon Boat Race in Baltimore, MD. (Credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC)

M&T Bank, right, races Harkins Builders. 2023 Catholic Charities Dragon Boat Race in Baltimore, MD. (Credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC)

Annapolis Dragon Boat Club prepares for a race against Johns Hopkins. 2023 Catholic Charities Dragon Boat Race in Baltimore, MD. (Credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC)

Archdiocese of Baltimore, right, races Annapolis Dragon Boat Club. 2023 Catholic Charities Dragon Boat Race in Baltimore, MD. (Credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC)

Johns Hopkins races. 2023 Catholic Charities Dragon Boat Race in Baltimore, MD. (Credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC)

Catholic Charities, right, races Archdiocese of Baltimore. 2023 Catholic Charities Dragon Boat Race in Baltimore, MD. (Credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC)

Catholic Charities paddlers celebrate their win over Archdiocese of Baltimore. 2023 Catholic Charities Dragon Boat Race in Baltimore, MD. (Credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC)

Spectators line the south shore of the Inner Harbor. 2023 Catholic Charities Dragon Boat Race in Baltimore, MD. (Credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC)

M&T Bank celebrates their Class A win over T. Rowe Price and Harkins Builders. 2023 Catholic Charities Dragon Boat Race in Baltimore, MD. (Credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC)

Ashley Valis of Baltimore City, Maryland, cheers on M&T Bank. 2023 Catholic Charities Dragon Boat Race in Baltimore, MD. (Credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC)

Jes Raschella, aka “Shorty”, of Baltimore Hoop Love, walks on stilts. 2023 Catholic Charities Dragon Boat Race in Baltimore, MD. (Credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC)

Alison Simerly, of Baltimore City, MD, tries a hola hoop. 2023 Catholic Charities Dragon Boat Race in Baltimore, MD. (Credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC)

Milan Pittman, 2, of Baltimore City, MD, wears a balloon crown. 2023 Catholic Charities Dragon Boat Race in Baltimore, MD. (Credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC)

An attendee is caricatured at the Caricatures by Rick Wright booth. 2023 Catholic Charities Dragon Boat Race in Baltimore, MD. (Credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC)

