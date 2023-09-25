Last week, we shared news about the return of Artscape (and Tropical Storm Ophelia’s impact on this year’s festival), the American Visionary Art Museum’s dismissal of director Jenenne Whitfield, and the opening of “The Wiz” revival production here in Baltimore.

“Hot House: First-ever time on the market for the elegant French-style Hathaway House”: The French-style Hathaway House in Owings Mills, with a relaxing sunroom and breathtaking gardens, is on the market for the first time ever.

Photo courtesy of Liz Bement.

“Three Baltimore residents demand public apology from State’s Attorney Ivan Bates”: Three Baltimore residents are demanding a public apology from the city’s top prosecutor for media statements he made about their dispute with BGE over gas regulators.

“Welcome to The Federal Hill Lofts”: Once a former bowling alley, The Federal Hill Lofts are tucked away right in the heart of Federal Hill above the CVS on historic South Charles Street.

Jenenne Whitfield has been dismissed as director of the American Visionary Art Museum, the museum’s board of directors announced Thursday. Photo credit: AVAM.

“AVAM dismisses director Jenenne Whitfield over ‘strategic growth’ issues; founder Rebecca Hoffberger to return temporarily as artistic director”: The American Visionary Art Museum has dismissed director Jenenne Whitfield, just over a year since she took the helm of the Baltimore art museum.

A photo of a screen shows the livestream of John Waters receiving his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Sept. 18, 2023. Credit: Aliza Worthington.

“John Waters’ faithful flock to Senator and Charles theaters for livestream of Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony”: Fans of John Waters gathered at the Senator and Charles theaters to watch a livestream of the Baltimore filmmaker receiving his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The front of Little Donna’s restaurant in Upper Fells Point. The New York Times named the Baltimore restaurant among its 2023 list of the 50 best restaurants in the United States. Photo courtesy of Little Donna’s.

“New York Times names Baltimore’s Little Donna’s one of the 50 best U.S. restaurants”: The New York Times named Little Donna’s in Upper Fells Point among its 2023 list of the nation’s 50 best restaurants. The restaurant is named in honor of chef-owner Robbie Tutlewski’s 4 1/2 foot tall Yugoslavian grandmother, “Little Donna,” whom he regularly cooked with growing up in Gary, Indiana.

A painting on the south wall of North Avenue Market. Photo by Ed Gunts.

“For Artscape, Baltimore’s historic North Avenue Market reopens as a ‘cultural hub’ – offering a potential preview of what’s to come”: The North Avenue Market was transformed into a temporary home for artists and arts organizations that wanted a presence at Artscape.

Deborah Cox (Glinda) is surrounded by cast and crew members of the revival of “The Wiz” on the first day of rehearsals. The musical will open in Baltimore from Sept. 23-30. Photo by Jeremy Daniel.

“Ease on Down, Ease on Down the ‘Drome: ‘The Wiz’ returns home to Baltimore after nearly 50 years, at The Hippodrome”: “The Wiz,” the all-Black musical inspired by the L. Frank Baum classic “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz,” opened in Baltimore in 1974. This weekend, the revival once again opened in the city that started it all.

It’s probably in decent shape. May need work.

“Up for auction in Towson: A piano with ties to John Lennon, Yoko Ono, Andy Warhol, Sam Green.”: Alex Cooper Auctioneers in Towson is auctioning off a 1929 Baldwin piano that has ties to John Lennon, Yoko Ono, Andy Warhol, and Sam Green.

“Our 2023-2024 Guide to Baltimore Independent Schools is Out”: Our eighth annual Baltimore Fishbowl Guide to Independent Schools is out! Learn about the students, teachers, administrators, and programs that make up the independent school community.

