LETTER FROM THE EDITOR

DEAR READERS,

Welcome to the eighth edition of the Guide to Baltimore Independent Schools.

Each year, we celebrate our local independent schools, and in particular the administrators, teachers, families and students who consistently strive for excellence.

We know that excellence doesn’t happen by accident. It requires hard work, passion, caring, and an ability to embrace change.

In the past few years, we’ve seen how independent schools in and around Baltimore have responded to unexpected challenges, notably the COVID-19 pandemic, while maintaining their rich traditions and high standards.

While the fears and restrictions of the pandemic have eased, change is constant in the world of education. In this edition, we explore how independent schools are responding to two major shifts — explosive advances in artificial intelligence and new admissions standards at colleges and universities.

In another article, we look at how arts education is staying up to date, in part by incorporating new technologies like augmented technologies and apps.

If there’s a single theme that runs through all these stories, it’s a commitment to excellence. And speaking of excellence, we have some excellent news of our own to report. Baltimore Fishbowl won several 2023 MDDC Press Association awards, including two of which we are particularly proud:

The Guide took first place honors for ad-driven stand-alone special publication in the annual MDDC Press Association awards, which honor excellence in news media organizations of Maryland, Delaware and Washington, DC.

Baltimore Fishbowl took “best of show” as the Website of General Excellence, an honor that recognizes our efforts to be accessible, engaging and responsive through social media engagement, local news coverage and website design.

That commitment to excellence is what all of us bring to Fishbowl and the Guide, and it’s what our independent schools do in the Baltimore region. We take seriously our job of giving you as much information as possible about Baltimore’s independent schools, in easily digestible chunks meant to inform, educate and inspire you.

Enjoy!

Karen Nitkin

