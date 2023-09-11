Last week, we shared former Baltimore mayor Sheila Dixon’s announcement that she is once again running for mayor, an update about issues with Howard County’s school bus system, and news about the launch of sports betting at the Greene Turtle’s new Canton location.

“Hot House: Will you say ‘I do’ to this historic Carroll County farmhouse and enormous event space perfect for hosting weddings?”: If you’re looking to get into the wedding and events business, this ten-acre farm is for you. It comes with a historic farmhouse, a summer cottage, a party barn, a pond, a covered bridge, and much more.

Photo from Wikimedia Commons.

“Get ready for autumn at the inaugural Fells Point Fall Festival from Sept. 15-17”: The inaugural Fells Point Fall Festival will feature three days of fun with live music, a harvest market, food, drinks, and more.

Attendees ride the Typhoon amusement. 2023 MD State Fair in Timonium, Maryland. Credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC.

“Photo Gallery: Maryland State Fair”: This year’s Maryland State Fair has come to a close, but you can relive the fun with this photo gallery of exciting rides, engaging performances, educational agricultural displays, and more.

Image courtesy of Zum Services, Inc.

“Howard County schools communication office to take over bus delay messaging from transportation office”: The Howard County Public School System’s communication office will take over communicating bus delays to students’ families, after a system-wide failure of bus routes left some students stranded at the start of the 2023-2024 school year last week.

A row of sports betting kiosks where customers can place wagers at the new Greene Turtle in Canton. Photo courtesy of The Greene Turtle.

“Greene Turtle bets big with sports wagering at new Canton restaurant”: Sports betting is now live at The Greene Turtle’s new bar and grille in Canton, their first Baltimore location since their Fells Point spot closed in 2020.

Editor’s Picks:

Kim Wiggins wins “Best Egg in Show” at the 8th annual Baltimore Deviled Egg Pageant in 2019. Photo courtesy of Martine Richards.

“Great Eggspectations: Baltimore Deviled Egg Pageant celebrates 10 years”: With egg hors d’oeuvres, the devil is in the details. Martine Richards hosted the first Baltimore Deviled Egg Pageant in 2012, simply to eat as many deviled eggs as she desired. But the competition, now in its 10th year, has grown into a showcase for culinary cre-egg-tivity.

Courtesy: Dixon for Baltimore

“Former Baltimore mayor Sheila Dixon to run again for mayor”: Former Baltimore mayor Sheila Dixon will run for mayor in 2024, her third time asking voters to return her to the top spot in city government since she resigned from office in scandal in 2010.

Baltimore Ravens Quarterback Lamar Jackson. Photo courtesy of the Baltimore Ravens.

“With Lamar Jackson at the helm, Baltimore Ravens take on Houston Texans in season opener”: The Baltimore Ravens won 25-9 in their season opener against the Houston Texans on Sunday. Karuga Koinange reflects on Baltimore Ravens Quarterback Lamar Jackson’s career so far, and the forecast for the season ahead.

Gus Squires with his “First Orioles Game” button before the first pitch at Camden Yards on Aug. 27, 2023. Photo credit: Sofia Alvarez.

“A Kid’s First Ballgame: Late Summer at Camden Yards”: Rafael Alvarez writes about taking his grandson to his first baseball game at Camden Yards, and his own childhood love for the Orioles.

Attendees of Artscape 2019 watch a musical performance. Photo by Tedd Henn.

“With two weeks until Artscape, funds restored to BOPA’s budget”: The Baltimore Office of Promotion & the Arts has more money in its budget, after Baltimore’s spending board restored funds that were withheld in June by the City Council.

Stevie Walker-Webb begins tenure as Baltimore Center Stage’s artistic director on Oct. 1, 2023. Photo by VS Davis Photography.

“Baltimore Center Stage names Stevie Walker-Webb as new artistic director”: Starting next month, Tony Award-nominee and Obie Award-winner Stevie Walker-Webb will serve as Baltimore Center Stage’s new artistic director.

