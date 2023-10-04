A new installation highlighting the history of Lexington Market will be dedicated at the public market’s plaza Saturday.

The historic public market officially reopened in its new location last January 2023, having finished renovations on its reimagined space just one block from its previous location, with its completion beset by pandemic-related delays.

Given that Lexington Market is the nearly as old as the country itself and is the longest continuously operating public market in the country, an installation honoring and teaching about its history seems a natural fit for its new home.

To that end, on Saturday, Oct. 7 at 10 a.m., the market is dedicating its new “Lexington Market History Walk” on the market’s plaza. The walk is an interactive installation with interpretative signage, rubbing panels, historic imagery, and creative moments that explore the Market’s more than 200 years of history. Since it opened in 1782, Lexington Market has been housed in several different structures and served nine generations of Baltimoreans.

The history walk is for people of all ages. It’s a 23-marker installation telling the story of Lexington Market’s founding, memorable merchants, offerings of note, and significant historic moments.

“[This installation] was made possible by grant funds from the Maryland Center for History and Culture, community story-gathering by the Peale Museum and historian Dean Krimmel, project coordination by the Market Center Community Development Corporation and Seawall, guidance by Baltimore Heritage, environmental graphic design by Ashton Design, and landscape architecture by Floura Teeter,” reads the press release.

The 60,000-square-foot market building has space for at least 45 permanent merchants and 10 kiosk vendors. It includes a block-long public plaza, four installations of public art created by local artists, and a public and private event space.

After the dedication of the History Walk, Baltimore Heritage will lead a tour of the new Lexington Market and surrounding neighborhood, ending at the market just before lunchtime.

