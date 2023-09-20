Friends School of Baltimore’s Little Friends Early Learning Center is opening two new classrooms for 3 to 4-year-old students on November 6, 2023.

About Little Friends Early Learning Center:

At Little Friends Early Learning Center, we believe that the journey of learning begins at an early age. We are dedicated to nurturing a lifelong passion for education, recognizing that there is no minimum age limit for the desire to explore and grow. Our center provides comprehensive childcare services tailored to children aged 6 weeks to 4 years old.

Our mission is to cultivate a secure, nurturing, and stimulating environment for both young children and the caregivers who guide them. We are inspired by the Quaker testimonies of Simplicity, Peace, Integrity, Community, Equality/Diversity, and Stewardship. Our approach is grounded in developmentally appropriate practices, meeting children at their individual levels with a strong emphasis on play and emotional/social development. We embrace the concept of an emergent curriculum, allowing children’s interests and their surroundings to shape their learning experiences. Drawing from Magda Gerber’s philosophy, we recognize every infant, no matter how young, as a unique and valuable individual. Furthermore, our commitment to research ensures that our programs prioritize activities that promote healthy brain development.

Little Friends Early Learning Center envisions a world where children experience peace, justice, and love. Our aspiration is to contribute to the creation and sustenance of a more harmonious and equitable world for the youngest members of our global community.

