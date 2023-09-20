COMEDY BEASTS AT HARBOR EAST, is back September 21 with must-see, larger than life, how-did-we-manager-to-book-them headliner: FRANQI FRENCH.

Franqi French is the authentic comedic voice we need! She holds nothing back when telling the vibrant true stories from her life.

In 2020, Variety Magazine named her one of the 10 comics to watch and she’s currently the reigning champ of NBC’s national stand up comedy competition. She’s a regular at the world famous Comedy Cellar in New York, and has headlined / featured in festivals across the country like: Black Woman In Comedy Laff Fest, JFL, Broken Drift Comedy Fest, Sixth City Comedy Fest, Bentzen Ball at The Kennedy Center in DC and more!

You can catch Ms. French on Season 11 of Curb Your Enthusiasm AND season 2 of PAUSE w/ Sam Jay both on HBO!

FRANQI FRENCH will be joined by ROSE VINESHANK: writer for satirical online publication “The Hard Times,” Baltimore comedian and out lesbian. She has regularly performs at Magooby’s joke house and premier venues like Rams Head Live.

Your host & producer is comedian and writer/performer of the nationally touring solo show “LADY ADHD”: Blaire Postman. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blaire Postman (@postmancomedy)

Can you eat movie popcorn and drink cocktails while laughing this hard? There’s only one way to find out. Join us Thursday, September 21, 7pm at the Presidential Lounge – Harbor East Cinema’s live entertainment space, right in the heart of everything cool-to-do in Harbor East.

Whaddya waiting for?! GET. THOSE. TICKETS!

“Comedy Beasts” is also proud to support Community Partner, the Baltimore Humane Society. Whether you adopt, donate or volunteer, you can help make unconditional love matches happen.

And we’re honored to be joined by our newest community partner, real estate agent Sara O’Malley of The Balcerzak Group, and Baltimore Real Producers 2023 “30 Under 30” Award recipient. You never knew buying or selling a home could be this fun while feeling taken care of each step of the way.

And join us every month to see super-pro, genuinely hilarious, nationally touring comedians with roots in the DMV, bringing that fire back to Baltimore.

MORE UPCOMING “COMEDY BEASTS” SHOW AT HARBOR EAST:

TH, OCT. 19: Headliner JOHN CONROY from “Laughs on FOX,” the Kennedy Center, DC Improv & The Laugh Factory in Los Angeles, featuring WOO WOO THE COMEDIAN.

TH, NOV. 16: Headliner UMAR KHAN from the Kennedy Center, the Warner Theater, and the 9:30 Club, featuring MIKE QUINDLEN.

