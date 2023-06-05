Sometimes you need a break from the songs of the summer stuck on replay on the radio, no matter how catchy they are.

For those hoping to listen to some live music, here are some of the biggest bands and musical performers coming to the Baltimore area this summer, starting with June and July.

When: June 5

Where: Rams Head Live

About: Together, folk duo Amy Ray and Emily Saliers make up the Indigo Girls. Their 16th studio album, “Look Long,” tells the duo’s origin story. For their Baltimore concert, $1 of every ticket sold will go to PLUS1 and Ray and Saliers’ nonprofit, Honor the Earth, to support environmental justice for Indigenous people.

When: June 9 (SOLD OUT)

Where: Merriweather Post Pavilion

About: Noah Kahan returns to Maryland for only his second time on tour since 2016. His last show in Maryland was at the Fillmore in Silver Spring. The Stick Season Tour will feature his most recent album, “Stick Season,” which was released in October 2022.

When: June 14

Where: Pier Six Pavilion

About: Okay, so you might have to travel a little farther than three doors away, but you’ll be able to catch 3 Doors Down at Pier Six Pavilion as their Away From The Sun Anniversary Tour stops in Baltimore.

When: June 23

Where: Merriweather Post Pavilion

About: Say it IS so! Hailing from Los Angeles, the American rock band Weezer is coming to Columbia later this month. Last year, the band completed the European leg of the Hella Mega tour with Green Day and Fall Out Boy. Also in 2022, Weezer released a four EP project inspired by Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons” concertos.

When: June 24 (SOLD OUT)

Where: Merriweather Post Pavilion

About: The Dave Matthews Band is coming back to Merriweather for the first time since August 2021. The Walk Around The Moon Tour kicked off in mid-May and stops in Columbia for one show in late June.

When: June 27 (SOLD OUT)

Where: Merriweather Post Pavilion

About: Shania Twain released her sixth studio album in February 2023, following a compilation album of some of her previously released songs in July 2022. Stopping in Columbia on her Queen of Me Tour, Twain will be joined by Priscilla Block.

When: June 29

Where: Pier Six Pavilion

About: After releasing his self-titled and third album in September 2022, and performing at Coachella in April 2023, South Yorkshire alternative singer Yungblud is coming to Baltimore on his world tour.

When: June 30, after Orioles v. Twins at 7:05

Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

About: Most people know him as Shaq, but the former NBA player and current sports analyst also moonlights as DJ Diesel. He will perform after an Orioles game as a part of the team’s Birdland Summer Music Series. Can’t make it to the game on June 30? DJ Diesel is heading up 95 to play after the Phillies host the Nationals in Philadelphia on July 1.

When: July 1

Where: CFG Bank Arena

About: LL Cool J’s The F.O.R.C.E Live Tour, his first headline tour in 30 years, is stopping in Baltimore. Performing with LL Cool J for each concert on the tour is The Roots, DJ Jazzy Jeff, and DJ Z-Trip. He is also having other special guests along the tour, such as Queen Latifah, Slick Rick and Common.

When: July 7

Where: Merriweather Post Pavilion

About: Luke Bryan’s Country on Tour makes a stop at Merriweather for the first time in almost two years. Jackson Dean, Alana Springsteen, DJ Rock and Conner Smith will be joining him for the concert.

When: July 12

Where: Merriweather Post Pavilion

About: Counting Crows is counting on Columbia for a great audience for their show as they bring their Banshee Season Tour with Dashboard Confessional to Maryland.

When: July 14

Where: Merriweather Post Pavilion

About: The Can’t Get Enough Tour will be at Merriweather this summer, and will mark the second time the band is playing in Maryland this year. As part of its Forever Tour, the group played at College Park on Feb. 7. The quartet got their start starring in their eponymous Nickelodeon show in the 2010s, and the members reunited during the pandemic. Their Merriweather concert will feature special guests MAX and Jax.

When: July 15

Where: CFG Bank Arena

About: Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show will feature Margo Price and Allen Stone. The longest-running tour by far on this list, Stapleton’s tour has been going on since May 2017 and is planned to end in October.

When: July 21

Where: Pier Six Pavilion

About: The Don’t Stare At The Sun Tour, which kicks off July 13, will stop in Baltimore a week later. The tour will feature Dominic Fike’s album Sunburn, which is set to be released on July 7.

When: July 21

Where: CFG Bank Arena

About: Thomas Rhett’s The Home Team Tour 23 kicked off in Canada, but will soon make its way to the United States, where he will be joined by Cole Swindell and Nate Smith. Rhett’s tour last summer skipped Maryland, so July’s concert will mark his first performance here since October 2021

When: July 22

Where: Merriweather Post Pavilion

About: Like his fellow One Direction bandmates, singer Louis Tomlinson has charted his own solo career, including a second studio album that was released in November 2022. On his Fatih in the Future World Tour, Tomlinson will be joined by Giant Rooks and Andrew Cushin.

When: July 27

Where: Merriweather Post Pavilion

About: Jason Aldean’s Highway Desperado Tour kicks off next month, and Merriweather is one of the earlier stops on his route. Aldean will be performing with Mitchell Tenpenny, Corey Kent and Dee Jay Silver.

