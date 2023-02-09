Have you experienced hardship due to COVID-19? If you’re ready to get back in the workforce or move in a new direction, CCBC can help! CCBC has funding available for short-term career training programs starting in February and March 2023.

CCBC’s School of Continuing Education offers a wide variety of short-term training programs to help you learn new skills, prepare for your professional licensure or certification, or even get started on a new career path. Programs include:

Healthcare, IT and Cybersecurity, Small Business, Project Management (PMP), Construction, Hospitality and Real Estate.

Continuing Education Workforce Certificate Programs are a great option to get you job-ready quickly – from 3 months to one year. Learn more in CCBC’s Career Resource Guide, which features more than 100 different Workforce Training Certificate programs.

If you need help getting started, there are a number of financial aid opportunities to help support students fund their career training. Funding for many programs is available for students who have been negatively impacted by COVID-19. The application process is simple.

CCBC has convenient locations across the Baltimore region. If remote learning is more your style, CCBC also offers hundreds of online credit and Continuing Education courses at CCBC Online.

If you’re interested in learning more about CCBC’s short-term career training options and find out if you are eligible for funding call CCBC today at 443-840-2222 or visit ccbcmd.edu/ConEd.

Like this: Like Loading...