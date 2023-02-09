Love is in the air and Valentine’s Day is around the corner! Have you found the perfect gift for that special someone in your life yet? On Saturday, February 11, come down to Harbor East to shop for your Valentine (or treat yourself!) and enjoy complimentary rosé and roses from participating retailers!

Sip on rosé from Anthropologie, Free People, South Moon Under, Brightside Boutique, and Bonobos while you shop!

Take home a long-stemmed rose from Anthropologie, Bonobos, Brightside Boutique, J.Crew, Sassanova, Su Casa, Charm City Run, Under Armour, Sephora, Lululemon, South Moon Under and Free People!

After you finish shopping, make sure to visit one of the many restaurants for a memorable date night, or a relaxing girl’s night out for Galentine’s Day! Harbor East has everything you need to make this a Valentine’s Day to remember!

Giveaway items available while supplies last, visit HarborEast.com for more details!

