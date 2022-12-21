Ma Petite shoe shop. Photo courtesy of Ma Petite Shoe.

Ma Petite Shoe, the one-of-a-kind boutique featuring eclectic footwear and artisan chocolate from around the world, is returning to the Hampden community in a new space.

The store recently held a soft reopening at their new location, 1001 W. 36th St. at the corner of West 36th Street and Roland Avenue.

The shop first opened for business in 2002, but like many small businesses that were negatively impacted by the pandemic they were forced to close in June 2020.

“After valiantly pivoting business from web sales, delivery-only to curbside pick-up, and finally when six feet apart shopping was allowed, we realized we were way too small to comply safely,” said shop owner Susannah Siger. “The safety of our staff and customers was always forefront in our minds.”

After more than two years out of business, the shop opened this year just in time to welcome holiday shoppers.

“The support has been incredible,” Siger said. “I’m so thankful to the community and my customers.”

The new and larger location features shoes, boots, slippers, socks, a variety of chocolate, artisan pottery, accessories, gifts and more.

“We can really no longer call our shop petite anymore with this larger space, but we’re excited to be back on the Avenue showcasing the very best in shoes and chocolates,” Siger said. “The pandemic was tough but we’ve come back to our roots and are ready to greet holiday shoppers who are still hunting for the perfect gift.”

Store hours are Tuesday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday noon to 5 p.m., with extended hours this week. The shop will be closed Dec. 25 and 26.

