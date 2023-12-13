Mama’s on the Half Shell opened a new location in Owings Mills this week, offering an array of seafood dishes and a raw bar.

The seafood restaurant, which first opened 20 years ago in Canton, opened it second location at 10090 Reisterstown Road #20 in Owings Mills.

The more than 200-seat Owings Mills spot will be open Sunday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m.

“[T]he new Mama’s on the Half Shell location is ready to welcome seafood enthusiasts from

near and far. With a warm and friendly atmosphere, diners can indulge in the

finest seafood delights that Mama’s on the Half Shell is known for,” reads a press release announcing the restaurant’s opening.

Like the Canton location, Mama’s on the Half Shell in Owings Mills will serve “mouthwatering crab cakes and cream of crab soup with a soft shell crab” as well as fresh-squeezed crushes, raw oysters, and other items, according to the release.

