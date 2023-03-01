After the inaugural Maryland Cycling Classic last year, the race will return this year over Labor Day weekend.

The race will take place Sept. 3 as the culmination of a four-day weekend of health and wellness-related activities for the whole family.

The Maryland Cycling Classic will feature athletes from more than 20 countries, including teams that have raced in the Tour de France.

Belgian cyclist Sep Vanmarcke won the 2022 classic, riding for Team Israel-Premier Tech. Meanwhile, Neilson Powless of Team EF-Education, the top American finisher in the 2022 Tour de France, came in third in Maryland’s race.

UnitedHealthcare, the event’s presenting sponsor, will partner with the Maryland Cycling Classic to visit local schools to educate students about bike safety and donate helmets and bikes.

“UnitedHealthcare was a perfect fit for the inaugural Maryland Cycling Classic last year,” said John Kelly, Chair of the Maryland Cycling Classic and Chief Innovation & Strategy Officer at Kelly Benefits, in a statement. “They are a fantastic partner and we’re grateful for their continued support. We look forward to another great year together.”

Last year, UnitedHealthcare, Maryland Cycling Classic and national road cycling champion Kyle Murphy gifted bicycles to 50 Baltimore City students at James McHenry Elementary/Middle School.

“UnitedHealthcare is honored to sponsor the Maryland Cycling Classic again this year,” said Joe Ochipinti, CEO of UnitedHealthcare’s Mid-Atlantic region, in a statement. “This event brings world-class athletes to Baltimore and the opportunity for us to demonstrate our continued commitment to community enrichment and wellness. This is an event that brings people together and creates a positive impact in the communities we serve. We look forward to our continued partnership.”

