The Maryland Film Festival is planning to celebrate its 25th anniversary in May 2024, and organizers are now calling for film submissions.

The festival is scheduled to take place May 2-5, and will be headed by Maryland Film Festival’s new director of programming, KJ Mohr.

Mohr has three decades of experience as a professional film curator and educator in art house cinemas, festivals, museums, community-based organizations, and educational organizations.

“I am honored that MdFF has entrusted me with the task of curating this landmark festival. We are committed to showcasing the cinematic excellence synonymous with MdFF, featuring star-studded premieres, hosting unique special events, and offering innovative experiences both within and outside the theater spaces,” Mohr said in a statement.

Mohr has collaborated with the Maryland Film Festival in previous years, having moved to Baltimore in 2011. She previously served as the director of programming for the Tampa Bay International Gay and Lesbian Film Festival. She has also taught in in the MFA Filmmaking program at the Maryland Institute College of Art and in the Film and Video Studies Department at George Mason University.

Mohr has also worked with Baltimore’s Creative Alliance, the Annapolis Film Festival, Outfest, the National Museum of Women in the Arts, and other arts organizations.

Camille Blake Fall, chair of the MdFF Film Festival Committee, led the search for the organization’s new programming director.

“We are thrilled to welcome KJ to the Maryland Film Festival as its Director of Festival Programming for our silver anniversary celebration. Under her leadership and vision, the 25th edition of the festival promises to be a fantastic event, and we can’t wait to be back,” Fall said.

The Maryland Film Festival is currently accepting submissions for their 25th annual event. The regular deadline is Dec. 15, and the late deadline is Jan. 1.

Films can be short or feature-length, and can be submitted from anywhere in the world. Additional information and requirements can be found on the festival’s website.

Films will be screened live at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Parkway Theatre and other Baltimore venues.

“Our 25th Anniversary Maryland Film Festival Celebration will showcase the world-class legacy of MdFF, pay homage to the extraordinary talent currently drawn to Baltimore, and envision the future of MdFF as a thriving hub of creation and innovation,” Mohr said.

