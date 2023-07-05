On a hot day in June, five people set up a tent on Carroll Creek in Frederick, Maryland during the annual Pride Festival. The volunteers were asking for signatures to get the Forward Party on the ballot in Maryland.

If that doesn’t ring any bells, you wouldn’t be faulted. The party is just 20 months old, formed by 2020 Democratic hopeful Andrew Yang and former Republican Governor of New Jersey Christine Todd Whitman.

The party needs 10,000 valid signatures to make it on the ballot for 2024.

“The Board of Elections is going to look at each and every one of these signatures and make sure we didn’t make something up,” said Matthew Byers, the chair of the Maryland Forward Party. “The Democrats and Republicans are going to work as hard as they can to scratch out as many of these signatures as possible and say these are invalid. We are aiming for 17,500 just to make sure.”

The party’s slogan is Not Left. Not Right. Forward. And it wants to reduce partisan polarization and implement electoral reforms.

It’s focusing on three main issues right now: ranked-choice voting, open primaries and independent commissions for redistricting.

Ranked-choice voting is a concept that’s already used in Alaska and Maine as well as a handful of large cities across the country.

Voters rank who they want to vote for — if their first choice isn’t one of the top two vote-getting candidates, then that choice is disregarded. Their vote then goes to their highest ranked candidate that ends up in the top two.

Open primaries allow anyone to vote in primary elections, not just people who belong to a specific party, and the Forward Party hopes independent commissions will align voting districts more with the population they represent and not with ploys to gain more votes in the House of Representatives.

Outside of that, the party is letting state parties and even individual candidates pick their platforms as long as they don’t espouse hate and stick to ideas that reduce polarization.

Read more at WYPR.

