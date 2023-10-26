Healthcare workers have been saying they are becoming increasingly stressed and depressed at work for years, now a new study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention backs up those claims.

A nationwide survey of healthcare employees found that 13.4% reported being harassed in 2022, double the number from 2018.

Thomas Kleinhanzl, the chair of the Maryland Hospital Association’s board of trustees and president of Frederick Health, says that is happening in local hospitals as well.

“These trends had been felt in hospitals across our state for some time, even before COVID. And I think COVID Just simply made the conditions worse,” he said. “In my organization, we’ve doubled down on safety and safety awareness. We’ve put metal detection in place.”

About 32% of workers reported staffing shortages, compared to 25.7% in 2018.

The survey also outlines widespread burnout, anxiety and depression.

Read more at WYPR.

Like this: Like Loading...