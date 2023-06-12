Marylanders using the healthcare insurance exchange may see premium increases in 2024.

Health carriers operating in the state submitted their annual premium hike recommendations to the Maryland Insurance Administration.

The companies are suggesting an average increase of 5.7% for people who get individuals who get insurance from the marketplace and an average increase of 7.5% for plans provided through small businesses that use the marketplace.

The Maryland Insurance Administration will hold a public hearing on the hikes on July 19.

