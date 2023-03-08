The administration of Gov. Wes Moore is offering millions of dollars in grants to organizations willing to address problems associated with opioid addiction.

Nonprofit groups along with state and local agencies are eligible to apply for the funding.

“[The administration] is committed to increasing support for people living with substance use disorders across Maryland,” said Special Secretary of Opioid Response Emily Keller in a statement.

The program is targeted to address racial equity. Groups who apply must explain how they will address overdose outcomes racially.

Six million dollars has been made available as part of the program.

Opioid misuse is a national problem with millions addicted to the painkiller drugs. Many addicts start their addiction with a doctor’s prescription for a legitimate medical issue and then later move on to stronger opioids such as heroin.

The opioid crisis has serious implications because other forms of the drug are routinely mixed with potent synthetic opioids such as fentanyl. Users frequently overdose on opioids when fentanyl is present.

