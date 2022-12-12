A past performance by Maryland Opera. Photo courtesy of Maryland Opera.

Maryland Opera will present “Sounds of the Season,” which will feature performances of classic holiday stories.

Audiences will be able to celebrate the season with excerpts from the fairytale “Hansel & Gretel,” performed by the 2022 graduates of the Maryland Opera’s operatic exploration summer camp.

The performances will take place Friday, Dec. 16, at 7 p.m. in the barn at Boordy Vineyards and Sunday, Dec. 18, at 3 p.m. at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church on St. Paul Street.

Maryland Opera Artistic Director James Harp will provide musical direction, piano accompaniment, and song selections for the operatic program.

In addition to summer camp graduates, the program will include tenor Dane Suarez, who’s been known to have a “big heroic voice,” according to LA Weekly. Critically acclaimed soprano Christine Lyons, who has performed leading opera roles in the Lincoln Center, the Kennedy Center, and Carnegie Hall, will also be part of the program.

“The holidays are a time of family and celebration,” Harp said in a statement. “Our ‘Sounds of the Season’ concerts will offer both while reveling in the glorious sounds of great music. Our internationally renowned soloists will be joined by the soon-to-be-renowned emerging talent of our Opera Camp alumni as they present delightful and heartwarming selections from Hansel and Gretel.”

Children under the age of 16 can enter for free, and after the performances attendees will be welcomed to a reception and artist meet-and-greet.

“All ages will join to celebrate this time of togetherness and joy,” Harp said. “To paraphrase the famous song ‘And so I’m offering this simple phrase to kids from one to ninety-two, although it’s been said many times, many ways, Happy Holidays to you.”

Tickets are $20 and will be sold at the door but seating is limited, so advanced ticket purchase is recommended at marylandopera.org.

Like this: Like Loading...