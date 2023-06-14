The Maryland State Fair will return for its 142nd year, spanning three weekends and featuring several new contests and policies.

Held annually at the Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium, the fair will start on Aug. 24 and run through Aug. 27 for its first weekend. It will then return Aug. 31 through Sept. 4, and Sept. 7 through Sept. 10.

This year’s new baked goods contests include pull-apart cupcakes; a Thanksgiving cornucopia centerpiece of yeast bread/rolls; the Fair President’s Cake, with a fair theme; and the Governor’s Cake, which will have a Maryland theme.

In addition to the baked goods contests, there are also livestock shows, horse shows, farm and garden shows, and home arts competitions. The deadline to register for contests is July 31, but on some days, walk-ins will be accepted.

“We are thankful to have the opportunity to fulfill the Maryland State Fair & Agricultural Society’s mission to preserve Maryland agriculture and promote its importance to our state, our country and the world,” said Maryland State Fair & Agricultural Society President Donna G. Myers in a press release.

The fair is expecting to have a larger number of contest entrants than in years past.

“We anticipate a larger number of entries this year,” said Maryland State Fair Home Arts Superintendent Janice Coroneos. “There seems to be an increased interest in people of all ages to learn home canning, baking, sewing, woodworking, and other home arts skills. We look forward to exhibiting the entries for all of our fairgoers to enjoy.”

This year, two new policies are in place to make the event safer for fairgoers. No one is allowed to enter the fair after 9 p.m.; and after 6 p.m., all individuals under 18 years old must be accompanied by someone 21 or older.

“Our goal is to provide a variety of safe, enjoyable and educational experiences to help make memories for a lifetime for thousands of exhibitors and hundreds of thousands of Fair fans,” said Maryland State Fair General Manager Andy Cashman in a press release.

On the entertainment side of things, the fair will feature live concerts, Deggeller Attractions Midway and Kiddie Land rides, food, games, organization exhibits, and more.

There will be several special days at the fair, including Wine Judging Day, Fruit & Vegetables Day, Soil Conservation Day, Lamb Day, Honey & Wax Day, and a couple of photography contests.

