With mobile sports betting now available in Maryland, those wagering on this weekend’s Super Bowl LVII may be looking for an inside track. Well, look no further than … the Maryland Zoo?

Yes, the zoo’s pair of miniature Mediterranean donkeys – Harry and Lloyd – have weighed in on Sunday’s big game. Will it be the Kansas City Chiefs or the Philadelphia Eagles?

In a very scientific experiment, the zoo filled Eagles and Chiefs footballs with vegetables and let Harry and Lloyd sort it out. The results, such as they are, can be found in the video below.

The zoo says the video – aside from being cute – actually benefits the animals.

“Each day, the Animal Team at the Maryland Zoo creates enrichment activities for the animals to keep them mentally and physically engaged,” the zoo said in a statement. “Enrichment allows animals to demonstrate their species-typical behavior, gives them opportunity to exercise control or choice over their environment and enhances their well-being. This kind of activity is just as essential to animal welfare as proper nutrition and veterinary care.”

The Superbowl will air on Fox starting around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

