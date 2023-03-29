After an exhaustive national search, Maryvale Preparatory School has announced its new president.

Malika DeLancey, an experienced Baltimore-based educator, will step into the role effective July 1, 2023.

“I am filled with joy to be joining the team at Maryvale,” Ms. DeLancey shared, “From the moment I stepped on campus, to the welcome of the students, to meeting the members of the community, I knew Maryvale was a place where faith, mission, and empowering girls through an individualized educational experience comes together. I am honored to follow a strong leader like Tracey Ford and lead Maryvale’s next chapter.”

DeLancey will succeed former Maryvale president Tracey Ford, who led the school for 11 years until the end of the 2022-2023 academic school year.

Sr. Patricia Loome, SNDdeN ’62 and Board of Trustees Member, noted, “For Maryvale, it was critical that we select a President who embraces the Hallmarks of a Notre Dame de Namur Learning Community, which embodies the principles of Catholic Social Teaching, and The Maryvale Way.” Sr. Loome is also a Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur Representative. “Both professionally and personally, Ms. DeLancey stood out as the person to best lead Maryvale with faith and love.”

Patricia M.C. Brown, Class of ’78 and Chair of Maryvale’s Board of Trustees, is elated at the choice.

“Over her nearly 25-year career, Ms. DeLancey has developed a reputation for leadership and excellence, as she engages communities, innovates with teams, brings joy, and celebrates success,” she said.

DeLancey graduated from The Seton Keough Hidh School, and earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology from University of Maryland, College Park. She has a master’s degree in education from Johns Hopkins University.

Beginning her career as a teacher, she also served as a board member of Sisters Circle, a youth mentoring organization founded by a Maryvale alumna, and of the Middle Grades Partnership, a program that unites independent and public middle school students working on their academic skills. She served as Lower School Principal at The Park School of Baltimore, Associate Head of The Lower School at McDonogh School, and Director of Diversity at Garrison Forest School. She’s currently Dean of Admission at Oldfields School in Sparks, Maryland.

Sherry Pudloski, Maryvale alumna (Class of ’85,) a Board of Trustees member, and chair of the Maryvale Search Committee, is also thrilled.

“I am confident Ms. DeLancey will strongly lead Maryvale into the future,” Pudloski said. “With her foundation of Catholic values, understanding of the pressures facing students as an experienced educator and parent, and track record of leadership, Ms. DeLancey will build on Maryvale’s strong faith tradition and commitment to individualized education and innovate in ways to prepare our students for life.”

Maryvale opened its doors in 1945 and is an all-girls school for grades 6-12. It’s located in Lutherville, Maryland, on a campus that spans more than 100 acres. According to its website, Maryvale is “rooted in Catholic beliefs, but open to those of all religions.”

Like this: Like Loading...