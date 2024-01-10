As torrential rain beat down Tuesday night, Baltimore County Council members were multitasking, checking on flooding in their districts during a public hearing on the county’s proposed 10 year master plan.

Simultaneously, they were being warned that the threat of climate change had been watered down in the proposed master plan by the county planning board.

“Stormwater is at the core of climate change,” said Klaus Philipsen with We The People-Baltimore County, a non-profit that wants predictable, transparent development in Baltimore County.

Philipsen said precipitation rates are increasing and that the county’s stormwater facilities are not designed to handle it.

“The master plan needs to address that,” Philipsen said.

“I am astounded that any member of the planning board would want to weaken provisions about climate change,” said 5th District Councilman David Marks.

Marks, a Republican, represents Bowleys Quarters, a waterfront community that is prone to flooding. He reported during the hearing Tuesday that roads in Bowleys Quarters were beginning to flood.

