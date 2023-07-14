Friday marked a momentous occasion for Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, who announced that he and his girlfriend Hana Pugh are expecting a child.

The name on the baby announcement, Charm, appears to be an ode to one of Baltimore’s nicknames, Charm City. The couple are expecting in early 2024.

“#Baltimore Baby Charm is on the way and will be arriving Winter 2024! Will Charm be a Boy or girl,” Scott and Pugh’s caption on Instagram said.

A short while later, Scott dangled keys at a press conference as he announced that he closed on his first house. Mayor Scott kicks off his 10 am press conference at 10:30 and apologizes for his lateness. “Sorry for the delay, I just closed on my first house,” he says, jingling a set of keys. pic.twitter.com/pbxg9PFGNR — Emily Opilo (@emilyopilo) July 14, 2023

Scott has been the mayor of Baltimore since he was sworn in on Dec. 8, 2020. Pugh is the operations director at Bmore Empowered, a women-led nonprofit working to empower women of color in Baltimore City.

“Congratulations, @MayorBMScott! Children are life’s greatest gifts,” said U.S. Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger, a congressman representing Maryland’s second district.

Greedy Reads bookstore manager Emily Miller joked that the news had halted her work for the rest of the day.

“Sorry I can’t do any work today, they caught the Long Island serial killer and Brandon Scott hard launched a relationship (and a baby) on the grid,” she said.

Scott’s first term as mayor is up next year, and he will be seeking re-election.

