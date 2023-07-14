Friday marked a momentous occasion for Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, who announced that he and his girlfriend Hana Pugh are expecting a child.
The name on the baby announcement, Charm, appears to be an ode to one of Baltimore’s nicknames, Charm City. The couple are expecting in early 2024.
“#Baltimore Baby Charm is on the way and will be arriving Winter 2024! Will Charm be a Boy or girl,” Scott and Pugh’s caption on Instagram said.
A short while later, Scott dangled keys at a press conference as he announced that he closed on his first house.
Scott has been the mayor of Baltimore since he was sworn in on Dec. 8, 2020. Pugh is the operations director at Bmore Empowered, a women-led nonprofit working to empower women of color in Baltimore City.
“Congratulations, @MayorBMScott! Children are life’s greatest gifts,” said U.S. Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger, a congressman representing Maryland’s second district.
Greedy Reads bookstore manager Emily Miller joked that the news had halted her work for the rest of the day.
“Sorry I can’t do any work today, they caught the Long Island serial killer and Brandon Scott hard launched a relationship (and a baby) on the grid,” she said.
Scott’s first term as mayor is up next year, and he will be seeking re-election.